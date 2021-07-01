  The version for the print
    Torqeedo begins construction of new headquarters facility

    Torqeedo, the world leader in marine electromobility solutions, celebrated the groundbreaking of its new headquarters and production facilities on 30 June 2021. The company will remain a tenant of the Air Tech Campus (ATC) Oberpfaffenhofen in the Munich metro area, where it has been located since 2012.

    Dr. Michael Rummel, managing director of Torqeedo, said, "We're incredibly pleased to be able to remain a part of the Air Tech Campus, where we have excellent infrastructure and proximity to many forward-thinking companies and organisations. We are dedicated to our employees and want to retain them, and we are also dedicated to remaining 'made in Germany'. Staying in our current campus while expanding our facilities is the best outcome possible."

    The new headquarters project consists of 3720 square metres of office space, with a mix of co-working spaces and on-site offices, plus 4800 square metres of warehouse, production, and research and development area. Construction is expected to be completed in the 1st quarter of 2022.

    Dr. Ralf Plieninger, managing director of Torqeedo, said, "The new facilities will allow direct contact and exchange between various departments. On the production side, we are consolidating our three current manufacturing locations into one, so we look forward to increased capacity utilisation as personnel can be shifted between production lines. Additionally, we have room for growth and constantly quality-oriented processes."

    "Staying on the ATC allows us to deepen our relationships with climate-friendly mobility companies like Lilium and Dornier Seawings," Plieninger continued. "There are many possibilities for cooperation on topics like lithium-ion battery technology, electric motor development and advanced composite manufacturing."

    The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Bavaria's State Minister for Housing, Construction and Transport, Ms. Kerstin Schreyer. She said, "I'm very pleased that the world market leader and technological pioneer for electric motors for boats, Torqeedo GmbH, remains loyal to Bavaria and is investing in their new headquarters and production facilities in Oberpfaffenhofen. Innovative and eco-friendly technologies are crucial to achieving our ambitious climate targets in Europe. This holds true for all modes of transport. I am very glad that we have our own "Silicon Valleys" in Bavaria, and Oberpfaffenhofen offers a great ecosystem for technology leaders like Torqeedo. Let's work together on the future of mobility!"

    The event featured speeches by Torqeedo's Dr. Ralf Plieninger and Mr. Michael Wellenzohn, Executive Board Member, Sales, Marketing and Service, for DEUTZ Group, Torqeedo's parent company. Mr. Stefan Frey, the District Minister of Starnberg, Mr. Michael Kiessling, member of the Bundestag, and Prof. Dr. Christian Juckenack, for the Air Tech Campus Oberpfaffenhofen, also addressed the gathered crowd.

    Approximately 1,000 new jobs have been created at the Air Tech Campus Oberpfaffenhofen over the past few years. Including the German Aerospace Center (DLR), Aerospace Center (OHB) and Webasto, the ATC submarket boasts a total of 7,700 employees.

    About Torqeedo

    Torqeedo is the market leader for electric mobility on the water. Founded in 2005 in Starnberg, the company develops and manufactures electric and hybrid drives from 0.5 to 100 kW for commercial applications and recreational use. Torqeedo products are characterised by an uncompromising high-tech focus, maximum efficiency and complete system integration. Torqeedo is part of the DEUTZ Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of innovative drive systems.

