2021 July 1 14:26

RF Transport Ministry completes first phase of Transport Strategy 2030 development

Image source: RF Ministry of Transport



The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation says it has completed the first phase of its works on the development of the Transport Strategy until 2030 with a forecast until 2035.



At the first phase, the Ministry has drafted the Strategy with substantiation estimates and models. The works were conducted by the Ministry of Transport in cooperation with ad hoc institutions and scientific centers as well as Russian University of Transport with the leading analytical and consulting companies acting as. outside advisors.



The Strategy outlines the revised vision of the country’s transport system development in the interest of the citizens, shippers, carriers, state institutions and the entire society.



The international practice and trends have been taken into consideration with special attention paid to digital transportation and principals of sustainable development.



The distinguishing feature of the new Strategy development is the depth of analytical work involving the leading consulting companies, McKinsey and Bain.



The Transport Strategy foresees setting tasks for the related sectors such as machine building, construction, energy, etc. It will be correlated with the regional plans for transport infrastructure development and will also take into consideration the Spatial Development Strategy of the Russian Federation for a period until 2025 as well as strategies of specific sectors.



Besides, the Strategy takes into account the integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union for a more efficient development of international transport corridors and routes.



The second phase of the Strategy development begins in August. The document will be submitted for a discussion with the industrial associations, public organizations and expert communities in order to develop a consolidated position.



At the final phase, the Transport Strategy will be submitted for approval by the state authorities, experts of the State Duma committees before it is finally approved by the RF Government.