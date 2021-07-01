2021 July 1 13:35

Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 6M’2021 fell by 25% YoY

The number of bunker operations fell from 1,724 to 1,645

In January-June 2021, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals exceeded 402,200 tonnes, down 25% versus 537,500 tonnes sold in January-June 2020, according to statistics obtained by IAA PortNews.

Over 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, sales of heavy fuel oil totaled about 316,700 tonnes, fuel containing material – about 66,700 tonnes, with diesel fuel accounting for the rest of the volume. Lubes sales totaled 12 million tonnes.

The number of bunker operations fell from 1,724 to 1,645.

In 2020, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 978,000 tonnes, down some 42%, year-on-year.



Related link:



Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2020 fell by 42% YoY>>>>