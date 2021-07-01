2021 July 1 17:23

Kongsberg Digital signs agreement with ExxonMobil to explore use of Kognitwin® Energy dynamic digital twin SaaS-solution

The parties recently signed an agreement which includes evaluation of Kognitwin® Energy, a contextualized digital twin solution containing dynamic simulation and collaboration capabilities. Initial efforts will be focused on a new asset in ExxonMobil’s Guyana portfolio.



Kognitwin Energy is Kongsberg Digital’s digital twin Software-as-a-Service platform that enables operators to integrate and contextualize data from their IT and OT systems, and enable advanced process and flow simulation to drive higher degrees of asset performance and collaboration. Operators apply Kognitwin Energy to drive a strategic transformation agenda that allows their workforce to reimagine how they work, through digital means. In addition to data, workflows and simulation, Kognitwin Energy enables an open ecosystem of applications through an API-driven integration approach, rooted in a principle of open standards and democratized innovation.



Kongsberg Digital is building on its existing experience from working with ExxonMobil, where it among other items has deployed real-time dynamic simulation models leveraging its key dynamic simulation technologies K-Spice Dynamic Process Simulation Platform and LedaFlow Advanced Transient Multiphase Flow Simulator.



Hege Skryseth, President of Kongsberg Digital adds “Kongsberg Digital is extremely pleased to be building on our existing relationship with ExxonMobil as users of Kognitwin Energy, and we fully embrace the opportunity to work together on digital enablement of operations in Guyana.”



About Kongsberg Digital



Kongsberg Digital is a provider of next-generation software and digital solutions to customers within maritime, oil and gas, and renewables and utilities. The company consists of more than 500 software experts with leading competence within the internet of things, smart data, artificial intelligence, maritime simulation, automation and autonomous operations. Kongsberg Digital is the group-wide center of digital expertise for KONGSBERG.