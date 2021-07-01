  The version for the print
  • 2021 July 1 12:08

    NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 5M’21 fell by 12.7% YoY

    Transshipment of liquid cargo amounted to 37.4 million tons, down by 7.3 million tons (–16.4%). The indicator was mostly affected by the decrease in transshipment of crude oil (–22.8%, or 6.4 million tons) against the backdrop of a decline in oil exports (implementation of the OPEC+ agreement to reduce oil production from May 1, 2020).

    Transshipment of dry cargo amounted to 10 million tons (up by 4.4% or 0.4 million tons). The growth in ferrous metals and iron, sugar, containers, perishables and chemical goods offset a slight decrease in transshipment of other cargo.

    The growth in ferrous metals and iron turnover was driven by strong demand for exports amid record prices in global markets. The increase in sugar transshipment was due to higher demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing.

    Container transshipment amounted to 2.1 million tons (up by 7.4% or 0.1 million tons). Growth of container turnover in twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) was 9.1%.

    January–May

    Change

    2021

    2020

    thsd t

    %

    Cargo turnover, total

    47,461.187

    54,371.262

    –6,910.075

    –12.71%

    Liquid cargo, total

    37,431.669

    44,767.330

    –7,335.661

    –16.39%

    Crude oil

    21,582.605

    27,939.959

    –6,357.354

    –22.75%

    Oil products

    15,379.321

    16,334.482

    –955.161

    –5.85%

    UAN

    258.859

    272.384

    –13.525

    –4.97%

    Oils

    210.884

    220.505

    –9.621

    –4.36%

    Bulk cargo, total

    2,891.014

    2,871.976

    19.038

    0.66%

    Iron ore raw materials

    1,580.548

    1,944.872

    –364.324

    –18.73%

    Other ore cargo

    14.181

    35.042

    –20.861

    –59.53%

    Chemical cargo

    480.466

    308.412

    172.055

    55.79%

    Coal

    542.410

    579.061

    –36.651

    –6.33%

    Sugar

    273.409

    4.590

    268.819

    5,856.43%

    General cargo, total

    4,915.197

    4,621.784

    293.412

    6.35%

    Ferrous metals and cast iron

    4,363.507

    4,048.742

    314.764

    7.77%

    Timber

    40.044

    48.940

    –8.895

    –18.18%

    Timber (thsd cubic m)

    72.465

    88.981

    –16.516

    –18.56%

    Nonferrous metals

    387.152

    438.821

    –51.669

    –11.77%

    Perishable cargo

    124.494

    85.282

    39.212

    45.98%

    Containers

    2,113.440

    1,968.558

    144.882

    7.36%

    Containers

    2,113.440

    1,968.558

    144.882

    7.36%

    Containers (thsd TEU)

    229.197

    210.151

    19.046

    9.06%

    Other

    109.867

    141.614

    –31.747

    –22.42%

    NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

    NCSP Group comprises PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own LLC NMT on a parity basis.

