2021 July 1 11:00

Okskaya Shipyard lays down hydrographic ship of Project 19920 for RF Navy

Image source: RF Defence Ministry of Project 19920 are intended for hydrographic survey of the seabed and water as well as maintenance of coastal facilities

On 30 June 2021, Okskaya Shipyard (Navashino, Nizhny Novgorod Region) held a ceremonial keel-laying of a large hydrographic ship of Project 19920 for the Hydrographic Service of RF Navy. Under the order of Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, the ship will be named after Anatoly Knyazev, organizer and participant of the Arctic tests of the first high-latitude navigation complex during the cruise of a nuclear submarine to the North Pole in 1963.

The keel-laying ceremony was attended by Captain 1st Rank Ilyas Shigapov, Head of the Naval Shipbuilding Department, who congratulated shipbuilders in the name of RF Navy’s Commander-in-Chief Nikolai Yevmenov and wished them success in implementation of the tasks under the state defence order.

Large hydrographic ships of Project 19920 are multifunctional in their class and have a wide range of capabilities for hydrographic survey of the seabed and water as well as maintenance of coastal facilities of the Navy’s navigation and hydrographic support system.