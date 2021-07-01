-
2021 July 1 10:19
Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
The Bunker surcharge for Finnlines Nordö-Link traffic Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö for July 2021 is € 4.14 per lane meter, the company said in its press release.
|16:19
|Alliance MD2 service returns to APM Terminals Barcelona
|16:00
|New IAPH President and Vice President were elected
|15:42
|AEC: Investment matrix for digital connectivity projects in the Arctic
|15:23
|Dogger Bank confirms NKT for third phase of world’s largest offshore wind farm
|15:04
|Maersk Saudi Arabia and King Abdullah Port enter strategic partnership to establish Maersk’s first petrochemical hub in the Kingdom
|14:37
|CMA CGM to launch TMX 3 connecting Turkey with Adriatic
|14:26
|RF Transport Ministry completes first phase of Transport Strategy 2030 development
|13:35
|Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 6M’2021 fell by 25% YoY
|13:14
|ShipDC welcomes Navarino to IoS-OP
|13:02
|MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 26, 2021
|12:33
|ClassNK releases Guidelines for Hull Monitoring
|12:18
|Nor-Shipping sets new deadline for relaunched awards scheme
|12:08
|NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 5M’21 fell by 12.7% YoY
|11:46
|Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 4.6% in 6M’2021
|11:23
|The world's first flying hydrogen boat is a fact
|11:00
|Okskaya Shipyard lays down hydrographic ship of Project 19920 for RF Navy
|10:39
|MPA: New and extended support for maritime companies, individuals and seafarers in MaritimeSG together package
|10:21
|Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam outfitting Rederij Devan’s new beam trawler
|10:19
|Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
|09:33
|MABUX: Global bunker prices may change slightly and irregular on Jul 01
|09:33
|Oil prices rise amid expectation of OPEC+ meeting
|09:18
|Baltic Dry Index as of June 30
|18:27
|CMA CGM SORBONNE ninth 23,000 TEU LNG-powered vessel
|18:08
|Russian Fishery Company implements new training programs for seafarers
|17:45
|Rosmorport’s Petropavlovsk Branch offers captain’s advisor services
|17:26
|First steel cut for HMS Belfast
|16:32
|LR to focus growth on maritime industry with expanded role and service offering
|16:10
|Petersburg Oil Terminal obtains international certificate of compliance with Safety Management System standard
|15:48
|CMA CGM to temporarily reshuffle EUROSAL service connecting North Europe with West Coast South America & the Caribbean
|15:18
|METIS adds electric profiling functionality to vessel performance analytics
|14:56
|Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of VTCS facilities in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
|14:39
|ABB completes key stage in DNV cyber security type approval process for vessel systems
|14:21
|Industry first: DNV and industry consortium publish “Handbook for Hydrogen-fuelled Vessels”
|13:27
|Alfa Laval and Wallenius join forces to supply wind propulsion solutions for sustainable shipping
|12:58
|The Russian Chairmanship of the Arctic Council begins under the theme “Responsible Governance for a Sustainable Arctic”
|12:29
|VARD to build largest yacht in the world – Somnio
|11:50
|Annual conference #P2X4A: From Production to Application to be held on 12-13 October 2021
|11:31
|Rotterdam Port Authority intends to build brand new port information centre
|11:19
|The all-army stage of the Sea Cup-2021 competition starts in St. Petersburg
|10:32
|Berge Bulk continues to cut emissions with Yara Marine Technologies
|10:11
|Rosmorport’s Vanino Branch provides pilotage assistance for transportation of floating dock "Zeya"
|09:54
|Validity of seafarers’ certificates of competency and preparedness obligation for passenger traffic to be extended in Finland
|09:33
|Oil prices rose on reduction of US reserves
|09:28
|MABUX: No firm trend is expected on global bunker market on Jun 30
|09:18
|Baltic Dry Index as of June 29
|18:29
|APM Terminals held a Kaikaku Kaizen Pilot Week at its facility in Poti
|18:12
|Container gantry cranes from Hamburg loaded for Tallinn
|17:53
|Caspian Pipeline Consortium distributed USD 117 mln as dividends
|17:29
|Hapag-Lloyd opens new office in Ukraine
|17:13
|Wärtsilä and Tanger Med enable first real-life digital port call for Hapag-Lloyd vessel
|16:49
|Finnlines: the coronavirus epidemic prevention regulations may affect the passenger traffic
|16:41
|Carnival Corporation announces common stock share sale and Carnival plc share purchase program
|16:12
|Carnival Cruise Line expands HUB App
|15:47
|Okskaya Shipyard launches eighth multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
|15:22
|Repsol Sinopec and Bluewater announce contract extension
|15:10
|IMO: Day of the Seafarer 2021 explores fair future
|15:00
|Tallink Grupp to charter vessels Victoria I and Romantika to Morocco until October
|14:39
|Austal USA delivers the future USS Savannah (LCS 28)
|14:19
|Diana Shipping Inc. announces time charter contract for m/v Melia with Viterra
|13:42
|USCG and NTSB sign updated MOU regarding investigations and related maters