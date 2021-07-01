  The version for the print
    Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö

    The Bunker surcharge for Finnlines Nordö-Link traffic Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö for July 2021 is € 4.14 per lane meter, the company said in its press release.

2021 July 1

16:19 Alliance MD2 service returns to APM Terminals Barcelona
16:00 New IAPH President and Vice President were elected
15:42 AEC: Investment matrix for digital connectivity projects in the Arctic
15:23 Dogger Bank confirms NKT for third phase of world’s largest offshore wind farm
15:04 Maersk Saudi Arabia and King Abdullah Port enter strategic partnership to establish Maersk’s first petrochemical hub in the Kingdom
14:37 CMA CGM to launch TMX 3 connecting Turkey with Adriatic
14:26 RF Transport Ministry completes first phase of Transport Strategy 2030 development
13:35 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 6M’2021 fell by 25% YoY
13:14 ShipDC welcomes Navarino to IoS-OP
13:02 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 26, 2021
12:33 ClassNK releases Guidelines for Hull Monitoring
12:18 Nor-Shipping sets new deadline for relaunched awards scheme
12:08 NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 5M’21 fell by 12.7% YoY
11:46 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 4.6% in 6M’2021
11:23 The world's first flying hydrogen boat is a fact
11:00 Okskaya Shipyard lays down hydrographic ship of Project 19920 for RF Navy
10:39 MPA: New and extended support for maritime companies, individuals and seafarers in MaritimeSG together package
10:21 Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam outfitting Rederij Devan’s new beam trawler
09:33 MABUX: Global bunker prices may change slightly and irregular on Jul 01
09:33 Oil prices rise amid expectation of OPEC+ meeting
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of June 30

2021 June 30

18:27 CMA CGM SORBONNE ninth 23,000 TEU LNG-powered vessel
18:08 Russian Fishery Company implements new training programs for seafarers
17:45 Rosmorport’s Petropavlovsk Branch offers captain’s advisor services
17:26 First steel cut for HMS Belfast
16:32 LR to focus growth on maritime industry with expanded role and service offering
16:10 Petersburg Oil Terminal obtains international certificate of compliance with Safety Management System standard
15:48 CMA CGM to temporarily reshuffle EUROSAL service connecting North Europe with West Coast South America & the Caribbean
15:18 METIS adds electric profiling functionality to vessel performance analytics
14:56 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of VTCS facilities in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
14:39 ABB completes key stage in DNV cyber security type approval process for vessel systems
14:21 Industry first: DNV and industry consortium publish “Handbook for Hydrogen-fuelled Vessels”
13:27 Alfa Laval and Wallenius join forces to supply wind propulsion solutions for sustainable shipping
12:58 The Russian Chairmanship of the Arctic Council begins under the theme “Responsible Governance for a Sustainable Arctic”
12:29 VARD to build largest yacht in the world – Somnio
11:50 Annual conference #P2X4A: From Production to Application to be held on 12-13 October 2021
11:31 Rotterdam Port Authority intends to build brand new port information centre
11:19 The all-army stage of the Sea Cup-2021 competition starts in St. Petersburg
10:32 Berge Bulk continues to cut emissions with Yara Marine Technologies
10:11 Rosmorport’s Vanino Branch provides pilotage assistance for transportation of floating dock "Zeya"
09:54 Validity of seafarers’ certificates of competency and preparedness obligation for passenger traffic to be extended in Finland
09:33 Oil prices rose on reduction of US reserves
09:28 MABUX: No firm trend is expected on global bunker market on Jun 30
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of June 29

2021 June 29

18:29 APM Terminals held a Kaikaku Kaizen Pilot Week at its facility in Poti
18:12 Container gantry cranes from Hamburg loaded for Tallinn
17:53 Caspian Pipeline Consortium distributed USD 117 mln as dividends
17:29 Hapag-Lloyd opens new office in Ukraine
17:13 Wärtsilä and Tanger Med enable first real-life digital port call for Hapag-Lloyd vessel
16:49 Finnlines: the coronavirus epidemic prevention regulations may affect the passenger traffic
16:41 Carnival Corporation announces common stock share sale and Carnival plc share purchase program
16:12 Carnival Cruise Line expands HUB App
15:47 Okskaya Shipyard launches eighth multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
15:22 Repsol Sinopec and Bluewater announce contract extension
15:10 IMO: Day of the Seafarer 2021 explores fair future
15:00 Tallink Grupp to charter vessels Victoria I and Romantika to Morocco until October
14:39 Austal USA delivers the future USS Savannah (LCS 28)
14:19 Diana Shipping Inc. announces time charter contract for m/v Melia with Viterra
13:42 USCG and NTSB sign updated MOU regarding investigations and related maters