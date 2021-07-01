2021 July 1 15:23

Dogger Bank confirms NKT for third phase of world’s largest offshore wind farm

Following a preferred supplier agreement announced in 2020, Dogger Bank Wind Farm has now confirmed NKT as the main contractor for delivery and installation of high-voltage DC (HVDC) onshore and offshore export cable systems for Dogger Bank C, the third phase of the world’s largest offshore wind farm.



The contract award is subject to Dogger Bank C reaching Financial Close in late 2021.



The order for NKT comprises the manufacture and delivery of more than 2x250km total system length of 320kV DC offshore export power cables, accessories as well as installation by the cable-laying vessel NKT Victoria. Manufacturing is expected from 2022 and with planned commissioning in 2026.



Dogger Bank Wind Farm is being built in three phases: Dogger Bank A and B are a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%) and Eni (20%). Dogger Bank C is a 50:50 joint venture between SSE Renewables and Equinor.



NKT has already been confirmed for delivery and installation of HVDC onshore and offshore export cable systems for Dogger Bank A and B.



Dogger Bank will be located more than 130km from the North East coast of England. Using HVDC systems helps to minimise electrical losses over long distances. Dogger Bank will be the first HVDC connected wind farm in the UK, paving the way for other UK wind farms. By introducing an innovative unmanned design, the offshore substations are forecast to be 70% lighter (per MW) in weight compared to conventional platforms and save hundreds of millions of pounds in costs.