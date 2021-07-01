2021 July 1 14:37

CMA CGM to launch TMX 3 connecting Turkey with Adriatic

Because BETTER WAYS are meant to be executed, CMA CGM is pleased to announce the implementation of a new Short Sea Med service, our fastest ever sustainable maritime bridge between Western Turkey & Adriatic: TMX 3 – TURKEY MED EXPRESS 3 starting as from Wednesday – July 7th, 2021 ex Ambarli port.



This SHORT SEA articulated option is a consistent sustainable alternative to traditional Truck flows aiming at optimizing your supply chain dynamics, in line with what has been initiated with the 2 other TMX services launched over the past months.



Empowering our customers to achieve their ambitions: “Optimize your flows, your costs, your time”



This new logistic solution aims at optimizing your transportation lead-time, your frequency and your costs.

Our strong intermodal network combined with shortened vessels port stay (< 8 hrs), Express Terminal Gate in / Cut off and a special container equipment fleet of 45’ HC Pallet Wide will accelerate the conversion of flows. - Lead Time reference: Door Gemlik → Door Munich will be possible within 7 days lead-time.

This Turkey → Italy / Slovenia Express service will provide new gateway possibilities to route your cargo destined to Western / Central / North Europe locations (Germany, Benelux, Austria, Hungary, Czech. Rep, Slovakia, Poland).



Enabling our customers to reduce their carbon footprint



TMX 3 Service aims at delivering more efficiency towards a SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT:



➔ Minimum 2 times less CO2 emission / ton-km for Southern locations served via Trieste versus TRUCK modal



GEMLIK–TRIESTE: 0.68 ton CO2 / TEU [TMX 3] vs 1.54 ton CO2 / TEU [FULL TRUCK – 1,679 km]

BURSA–MUNICH: 0.86 ton CO2 / TEU [TMX 3] vs 1.87 ton CO2 / TEU [FULL TRUCK – 2,028 km]



TMX 3 – Turkey Med Express 3 Service particulars



Fleet : 2 vessels x 850 TEUS nominal capacity

Rotation : AMBARLI / GEBZE / GEMLIK / TRIESTE / KOPER / VENICE / MALTA / AMBARLI

Frequency : WEEKLY

*1st W/B call - ETA AMBARLI: Wednesday, July 7th, 2021 - Voy. 0PB01 W1MA

*1st E/B call - ETA TRIESTE: Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 Voy. 0PB02 E1MA