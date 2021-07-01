2021 July 1 09:33

MABUX: Global bunker prices may change slightly and irregular on Jul 01

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) showed slight upward correction on June 30:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 457.52 (+1.28)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 558.83 (+1.20)

MGO - USD/MT – 652.54 (+3.49)



The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index – the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, continued slight downward trend on July 1 (started on June 24): 669.78 USD/MT (-0.23 USD). The LNG Bunker Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS at the Port of Rotterdam by 87.78 USD (582 USD/MT as of June 30), the difference in price compared to the day before decreased by $ 3. LNG Bunker Indices are available at www.mabux.com.



As of June 30, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained undervalued in all selected ports ranging from minus $ 18 per Houston (minus $ 26 the day before) to minus $ 37 (minus $ 40) in Rotterdam and minus $ 43 (minus $ 42) in Singapore. The most significant change in 380 HSFO’s MBP/DBP Index was recorded in Houston (underestimation down another $ 8).



VLSFO, according to the MABUX DBP Index, was also underestimated in all selected ports on June 30. The underestimation ranged from minus $ 8 in Houston (minus $ 15 the day before) and minus $ 33 (unchanged) in Rotterdam to minus $ 44 (minus $ 47) in Fujairah and minus $ 45 (minus $ 48) in Singapore. The most significant change in VLSFO’s MBP/DBP Index was again recorded in Houston (underpricing down another $ 7).



On June 30, MABUX DBP Index also registered the underpricing of MGO LS in all selected ports ranging from minus $ 8 (minus $ 14 a day earlier) in Houston to minus $ 52 (minus $ 53) in Rotterdam, minus $ 56 (minus $ 59) in Singapore and minus $ 59 (minus $ 60) in Fujairah. In Houston, the MBP/DBP Index fell $ 6 - the most significant daily change.



We expect global bunker prices may change slightly and irregular today: 380 HSFO - plus 1-3 USD/MT, VLSFO - plus 1-3 USD/MT, MGO LS - plus-minus 1-3 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com