2021 July 1 12:33

ClassNK releases Guidelines for Hull Monitoring

Leading Classification Society ClassNK released its “Guidelines for Hull Monitoring” that summarize technical requirements for a hull monitoring system to achieve the improvement of the ship safety, and stipulates the relevant class notation.



A hull monitoring system is intended to collect information through sensors like a strain gauge or an accelerometer installed on the ship and perform condition monitoring and condition evaluation. With the recent development of sensing technology, communication between ships and shore, and technology for big data analysis, the system has been more sophisticated, and expected to lead to ship safety improvement, utilization for maintaining and managing the ship, and enhancement of its value.



ClassNK has launched “Innovation Endorsement”, certification service for innovative technologies and initiatives. As part of this “Innovation Endorsement” ClassNK has published Guidelines for Digital Smart Ships which stipulate the requirements for class notations indicating that a ship is provided with a system utilizing digital technology (smart system), and various monitoring including hull monitoring are subject to the guidelines.



ClassNK has released Guidelines for Hull Monitoring in the light of the rapid technological evolutions and growing needs of the industry. The guidelines comprehensively summarize the requirements to be met to achieve functions contributing to improving the safety of the hull structure. In addition, the guidelines describe the class notation indicating that the ship is provided with specific functions such as assistance for maintaining and managing the ship based on the fatigue strength evaluation, and assistance for the captain’s operation in the rough condition.



The guidelines are available to download free of charge via ClassNK’s website www.classnk.com for those who have registered for the ClassNK “My Page” service. To register for the “My Page” service free of charge, go to the ClassNK website www.classnk.com and click on the “My Page Login” button.