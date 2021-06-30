  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 30 16:10

    Petersburg Oil Terminal obtains international certificate of compliance with Safety Management System standard

    Image source: POT
    The certificates have been provided by the Norwegian certification company DNV GL.

    Petersburg Oil Terminal (POT) says it has successfully passed the periodical audit for Environmental Management System standard as well as certification audits for “Quality Management System” and “Occupational Health and Safety Management System” standards.

    The certificates have been issued by the Norwegian certification company DNV GL, one of the world’s leaders in classification, certification, verification and training.

    POT says the work to prepare for certification took about a year and included audit of all the processes and standards of POT, internal audit and on-site work of DNV GL representatives.

    ISO compliance guarantees that POT ensures environmental safety and occupational health with its quality management system meeting the highest standards at all phases of oil product handling.

    The certificates also confirm that the terminal is consistent with expectations of all regulatory authorities and stakeholders.

    “POT is among the leaders in the Russian market of oil products handling. With such a status, we are expected to set ourselves the highest standards for each production phase. This year, we have expanded our cooperation with DNV GL, one of the world’s leaders in the market of management system certification traditionally known for its rigorous approach to inspections. It was not that easy to pass all the audits but we have succeeded. I am glad to obtain confirmation of the terminal’s compliance to international standards from one of the global leaders in the market”, says Mikhail Skigin, Chairman of Petersburg Oil Terminal BoD.

    According to earlier reports, POT has been consistently developing its environmental safety system. Petersburg Oil Terminal was the first to install a set of floating oil spill containment booms in the Baltic area of Russia. It allows to contain possible oil spills in the Gulf of Finland in minutes. Besides, it has established a volunteer emergency response team able to place booms and response to oil spills. Regular emergency response exercises of EMERCOM and the company’s emergency response team are held at the terminal.

    ISO 14001 “Environmental Management System” is a standard of environmental management acknowledged and used worldwide. Last year POT obtained a certificate of compliance with ISO 14001 for the first time and then confirmed its compliance with all the requirements. Besides, this year the terminal has obtained certificates of compliance with ISO 45001 “Occupational Health and Safety Management System” and ISO 9001 “Quality Management System”.

    DNV GL has been in the market from 1864. It is represented in 100 countries worldwide.

    Petersburg Oil Terminal is one of Russia’s terminals for transshipment of oil products in the Baltic Region. It is an advanced transshipment facility and one of the largest stevedoring companies of Big Port St. Petersburg. POT offers a hi-tech acceptance of oil products delivered by railway, river and road transport as well as shipment of oil products by road transport, sea-going ships and bunkering vessels. The terminal established in 1995 covers the area of 37 hectares and numbers 37 tanks for light and dark oil products. Its annual capacity is 10 million tonnes. In 2020, POT shipped over 9.2 million tonnes of oil products.

    Video report on annual maintenance of POT’s floating oil spill containment booms is availabile at PortNews TV >>>>

    Related links:

    Petersburg Oil Terminal obtains certificate of compliance with ISO 14001:2015 >>>>

    Petersburg Oil Terminal puts into operation its emergency response team >>>>

    Petersburg Oil Terminal acquires two skimmers for its emergency response unit >>>>

    A system of floating containment booms installed near two jetties of Petersburg Oil Terminal >>>>

Другие новости по темам: DNV GL, Petersburg Oil Terminal  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 30

16:10 Petersburg Oil Terminal obtains international certificate of compliance with Safety Management System standard
15:48 CMA CGM to temporarily reshuffle EUROSAL service connecting North Europe with West Coast South America & the Caribbean
15:18 METIS adds electric profiling functionality to vessel performance analytics
14:56 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of VTCS facilities in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
14:39 ABB completes key stage in DNV cyber security type approval process for vessel systems
14:21 Industry first: DNV and industry consortium publish “Handbook for Hydrogen-fuelled Vessels”
13:27 Alfa Laval and Wallenius join forces to supply wind propulsion solutions for sustainable shipping
12:58 The Russian Chairmanship of the Arctic Council begins under the theme “Responsible Governance for a Sustainable Arctic”
12:29 VARD to build largest yacht in the world – Somnio
11:50 Annual conference #P2X4A: From Production to Application to be held on 12-13 October 2021
11:31 Rotterdam Port Authority intends to build brand new port information centre
11:19 The all-army stage of the Sea Cup-2021 competition starts in St. Petersburg
10:32 Berge Bulk continues to cut emissions with Yara Marine Technologies
10:11 Rosmorport’s Vanino Branch provides pilotage assistance for transportation of floating dock "Zeya"
09:54 Validity of seafarers’ certificates of competency and preparedness obligation for passenger traffic to be extended in Finland
09:33 Oil prices rose on reduction of US reserves
09:28 MABUX: No firm trend is expected on global bunker market on Jun 30
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of June 29

2021 June 29

18:29 APM Terminals held a Kaikaku Kaizen Pilot Week at its facility in Poti
18:12 Container gantry cranes from Hamburg loaded for Tallinn
17:53 Caspian Pipeline Consortium distributed USD 117 mln as dividends
17:29 Hapag-Lloyd opens new office in Ukraine
17:13 Wärtsilä and Tanger Med enable first real-life digital port call for Hapag-Lloyd vessel
16:49 Finnlines: the coronavirus epidemic prevention regulations may affect the passenger traffic
16:41 Carnival Corporation announces common stock share sale and Carnival plc share purchase program
16:12 Carnival Cruise Line expands HUB App
15:47 Okskaya Shipyard launches eighth multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
15:22 Repsol Sinopec and Bluewater announce contract extension
15:10 IMO: Day of the Seafarer 2021 explores fair future
15:00 Tallink Grupp to charter vessels Victoria I and Romantika to Morocco until October
14:39 Austal USA delivers the future USS Savannah (LCS 28)
14:19 Diana Shipping Inc. announces time charter contract for m/v Melia with Viterra
13:42 USCG and NTSB sign updated MOU regarding investigations and related maters
13:19 NTSB holds Board meeting June 29 over sinking of a fishing vessel Scandies Rose
12:53 Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of NOVATEK’s tank farm at Ust-Luga seaport
12:28 USCG rescues 4 from boat 30 miles west of Cedar Key
12:01 Onezhsky Shipyard starts building fifth crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group
11:34 Seaspan announces newbuild order for six 15,000 TEU containerships
11:18 Stena RoRo has delivered the world's largest civilian hospital vessel, the Global Mercy™ for Mercy Ships
11:00 IAA PortNews offers photo release on 10th International Maritime Defence Show
10:47 British Ports Association joins global ports sustainability programme
10:27 North P&I Club office move demonstrates ongoing commitment to future growth in Asia
09:32 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:26 MABUX: bunker indexes may decline on June 29
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of June 28

2021 June 28

18:30 Hydrographic Company to be subsidized for providing navigation and hydrographic support on NSR
18:13 Svanehøj to supply high-pressure fuel pump for LPG carriers
17:51 YSA Design captures essence of Florence for Costa Cruises vessel
17:49 The Ever Given release agreement has been reached in principle
17:31 Supporting Indonesian fisheries potential, Pertamina distributes business capital to more than 3,400 MSEs in the fishery sector
17:12 SOCAR Petrofac JV secures new Caspian contract
17:03 MSCC Bronka acquires new system for storing steel coils
16:50 Nevsky Shipyard took part in 10th International Maritime Defence Show
16:29 Short-term LNG truck loading facility launched in Zeebrugge
16:05 Vestas wins 60 MW repowering order in the USA
15:27 Belgian federal minister of energy Tinne Van Der Straeten names ‘Groenewind’ - heralding a new era in offshore wind maintenance
15:04 TGS announces acquisition of three Polarcus 3D multi-client surveys
14:51 Sleipnir breaks records on the Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 development project
14:37 Equinor offered production licences in the 25th licensing round
14:09 Seadrill New Finance Limited announces extension of forbearance agreement