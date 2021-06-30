2021 June 30 16:10

Petersburg Oil Terminal obtains international certificate of compliance with Safety Management System standard

Image source: POT

Petersburg Oil Terminal (POT) says it has successfully passed the periodical audit for Environmental Management System standard as well as certification audits for “Quality Management System” and “Occupational Health and Safety Management System” standards.



The certificates have been issued by the Norwegian certification company DNV GL, one of the world’s leaders in classification, certification, verification and training.



POT says the work to prepare for certification took about a year and included audit of all the processes and standards of POT, internal audit and on-site work of DNV GL representatives.



ISO compliance guarantees that POT ensures environmental safety and occupational health with its quality management system meeting the highest standards at all phases of oil product handling.



The certificates also confirm that the terminal is consistent with expectations of all regulatory authorities and stakeholders.



“POT is among the leaders in the Russian market of oil products handling. With such a status, we are expected to set ourselves the highest standards for each production phase. This year, we have expanded our cooperation with DNV GL, one of the world’s leaders in the market of management system certification traditionally known for its rigorous approach to inspections. It was not that easy to pass all the audits but we have succeeded. I am glad to obtain confirmation of the terminal’s compliance to international standards from one of the global leaders in the market”, says Mikhail Skigin, Chairman of Petersburg Oil Terminal BoD.



According to earlier reports, POT has been consistently developing its environmental safety system. Petersburg Oil Terminal was the first to install a set of floating oil spill containment booms in the Baltic area of Russia. It allows to contain possible oil spills in the Gulf of Finland in minutes. Besides, it has established a volunteer emergency response team able to place booms and response to oil spills. Regular emergency response exercises of EMERCOM and the company’s emergency response team are held at the terminal.



ISO 14001 “Environmental Management System” is a standard of environmental management acknowledged and used worldwide. Last year POT obtained a certificate of compliance with ISO 14001 for the first time and then confirmed its compliance with all the requirements. Besides, this year the terminal has obtained certificates of compliance with ISO 45001 “Occupational Health and Safety Management System” and ISO 9001 “Quality Management System”.



DNV GL has been in the market from 1864. It is represented in 100 countries worldwide.



Petersburg Oil Terminal is one of Russia’s terminals for transshipment of oil products in the Baltic Region. It is an advanced transshipment facility and one of the largest stevedoring companies of Big Port St. Petersburg. POT offers a hi-tech acceptance of oil products delivered by railway, river and road transport as well as shipment of oil products by road transport, sea-going ships and bunkering vessels. The terminal established in 1995 covers the area of 37 hectares and numbers 37 tanks for light and dark oil products. Its annual capacity is 10 million tonnes. In 2020, POT shipped over 9.2 million tonnes of oil products.

Video report on annual maintenance of POT’s floating oil spill containment booms is availabile at PortNews TV >>>>

