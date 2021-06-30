2021 June 30 15:48

CMA CGM to temporarily reshuffle EUROSAL service connecting North Europe with West Coast South America & the Caribbean

CMA CGM informs its customers that heavy congestion and lack of productivity have been experienced for months in North Europe, affecting schedule reliability of its EUROSAL service connecting North Europe with West Coast South America & the Caribbean. Unfortunately, this situation is not expected to improve with the summer period.



Therefore, to maintain the quality of service in this difficult environment, EUROSAL service will suspend its Le Havre call for a period of 3 months as from m/v "CMA CGM JEAN GABRIEL" ETA Rotterdam on July 6th, 2021.



During these 3 months, rotation will be as follows: Rotterdam, London Gateway, Hamburg, Antwerp, Caucedo, Cartagena, Manzanillo, Buenaventura, Posorja, Callao, Puerto Angamos, San Antonio, Callao, Posorja, Manzanillo, Cartagena, Caucedo, Rotterdam



Coverage of Le Havre import/export will be offered in transhipment in Antwerp.