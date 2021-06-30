  The version for the print
    Annual conference #P2X4A: From Production to Application to be held on 12-13 October 2021

    #P2X4A: From production to application will take place for the first time in Frankfurt on October 12 and 13, 2021.

    The annual conference #P2X4A: From Production to Application is the place to connect with international P2X experts.

    The central target group is B-level management and experts from Germany, Europe and possible partner regions, i.e., for example, the eastern and southern Mediterranean region, the African Union and the Gulf States. The organizers offer a comprehensive, diverse program with top-class speakers and place particular emphasis on close practical relevance as well as ample opportunity for dialog and networking.

2021 June 30

16:10 Petersburg Oil Terminal obtains international certificate of compliance with Safety Management System standard
15:48 CMA CGM to temporarily reshuffle EUROSAL service connecting North Europe with West Coast South America & the Caribbean
15:18 METIS adds electric profiling functionality to vessel performance analytics
14:56 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of VTCS facilities in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
14:39 ABB completes key stage in DNV cyber security type approval process for vessel systems
14:21 Industry first: DNV and industry consortium publish “Handbook for Hydrogen-fuelled Vessels”
13:27 Alfa Laval and Wallenius join forces to supply wind propulsion solutions for sustainable shipping
12:58 The Russian Chairmanship of the Arctic Council begins under the theme “Responsible Governance for a Sustainable Arctic”
12:29 VARD to build largest yacht in the world – Somnio
11:31 Rotterdam Port Authority intends to build brand new port information centre
11:19 The all-army stage of the Sea Cup-2021 competition starts in St. Petersburg
10:32 Berge Bulk continues to cut emissions with Yara Marine Technologies
10:11 Rosmorport’s Vanino Branch provides pilotage assistance for transportation of floating dock "Zeya"
09:54 Validity of seafarers’ certificates of competency and preparedness obligation for passenger traffic to be extended in Finland
09:33 Oil prices rose on reduction of US reserves
09:28 MABUX: No firm trend is expected on global bunker market on Jun 30
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of June 29

2021 June 29

18:29 APM Terminals held a Kaikaku Kaizen Pilot Week at its facility in Poti
18:12 Container gantry cranes from Hamburg loaded for Tallinn
17:53 Caspian Pipeline Consortium distributed USD 117 mln as dividends
17:29 Hapag-Lloyd opens new office in Ukraine
17:13 Wärtsilä and Tanger Med enable first real-life digital port call for Hapag-Lloyd vessel
16:49 Finnlines: the coronavirus epidemic prevention regulations may affect the passenger traffic
16:41 Carnival Corporation announces common stock share sale and Carnival plc share purchase program
16:12 Carnival Cruise Line expands HUB App
15:47 Okskaya Shipyard launches eighth multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
15:22 Repsol Sinopec and Bluewater announce contract extension
15:10 IMO: Day of the Seafarer 2021 explores fair future
15:00 Tallink Grupp to charter vessels Victoria I and Romantika to Morocco until October
14:39 Austal USA delivers the future USS Savannah (LCS 28)
14:19 Diana Shipping Inc. announces time charter contract for m/v Melia with Viterra
13:42 USCG and NTSB sign updated MOU regarding investigations and related maters
13:19 NTSB holds Board meeting June 29 over sinking of a fishing vessel Scandies Rose
12:53 Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of NOVATEK’s tank farm at Ust-Luga seaport
12:28 USCG rescues 4 from boat 30 miles west of Cedar Key
12:01 Onezhsky Shipyard starts building fifth crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group
11:34 Seaspan announces newbuild order for six 15,000 TEU containerships
11:18 Stena RoRo has delivered the world's largest civilian hospital vessel, the Global Mercy™ for Mercy Ships
11:00 IAA PortNews offers photo release on 10th International Maritime Defence Show
10:47 British Ports Association joins global ports sustainability programme
10:27 North P&I Club office move demonstrates ongoing commitment to future growth in Asia
09:32 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:26 MABUX: bunker indexes may decline on June 29
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of June 28

2021 June 28

18:30 Hydrographic Company to be subsidized for providing navigation and hydrographic support on NSR
18:13 Svanehøj to supply high-pressure fuel pump for LPG carriers
17:51 YSA Design captures essence of Florence for Costa Cruises vessel
17:49 The Ever Given release agreement has been reached in principle
17:31 Supporting Indonesian fisheries potential, Pertamina distributes business capital to more than 3,400 MSEs in the fishery sector
17:12 SOCAR Petrofac JV secures new Caspian contract
17:03 MSCC Bronka acquires new system for storing steel coils
16:50 Nevsky Shipyard took part in 10th International Maritime Defence Show
16:29 Short-term LNG truck loading facility launched in Zeebrugge
16:05 Vestas wins 60 MW repowering order in the USA
15:27 Belgian federal minister of energy Tinne Van Der Straeten names ‘Groenewind’ - heralding a new era in offshore wind maintenance
15:04 TGS announces acquisition of three Polarcus 3D multi-client surveys
14:51 Sleipnir breaks records on the Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 development project
14:37 Equinor offered production licences in the 25th licensing round
14:09 Seadrill New Finance Limited announces extension of forbearance agreement