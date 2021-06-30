2021 June 30 11:50

Annual conference #P2X4A: From Production to Application to be held on 12-13 October 2021

The annual conference #P2X4A: From Production to Application is the place to connect with international P2X experts.

The central target group is B-level management and experts from Germany, Europe and possible partner regions, i.e., for example, the eastern and southern Mediterranean region, the African Union and the Gulf States. The organizers offer a comprehensive, diverse program with top-class speakers and place particular emphasis on close practical relevance as well as ample opportunity for dialog and networking.

