2021 June 30 14:39

ABB completes key stage in DNV cyber security type approval process for vessel systems

ABB’s automation, propulsion and switchboard systems for vessels have successfully been verified to meet DNV’s class notation ‘Cyber secure SP0’, based on the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) guidelines for cyber risk management.



“Risk managers are now putting cyber security to the top of their list, in terms of shipping risks. The DNV Cyber secure class notation is in line with IMO regulations, and provides shipowners, shipyards and maritime insurers a class based formal structure for their cyber security initiatives,” said Jarle Blomhoff, Group Leader Cyber Safety and Security, DNV. “We are very pleased to be working with ABB on this type approval, as it demonstrates their intention to show they can deliver systems with a strategic and independently verified approach to cyber risk reduction.”



With this verification, ABB’s systems meet DNV’s ‘Cyber Secure SP0’, in line with IMO Resolution MSC.428(98), which requires the safety management system to take into account cyber risk management in accordance with the International Safety Management (ISM) Code.



Alignment with IMO guidelines for cyber risk management validates the cyber security performance not only of ABB’s physical setup but also for the integrated products and system architecture. Additionally, it will simplify and speed up installation, commissioning and testing on board, reducing costs for the customer and supporting a vessel owner’s management of cyber risks in the operation of their vessel.



“Strong cyber security is fundamental to safe shipping. At ABB, we have continuously demonstrated our commitment to maritime cyber security through research at our state-of-the-art laboratory and by collaborating with classification societies, shipowners and yards," said Ahmed Hassan, Head of Cyber Security, ABB Marine & Ports. “Managing cyber security is a careful balance between risk, functionality and cost, and completing this key stage in the type approval demonstrates the advancements we have made in this area for our customers.”



Recently, ABB opened a dedicated laboratory to model cyber security risks and help owners and operators to better manage their cyber risk exposure. Further, in 2020, a cruise ship featuring ABB solutions became the first vessel to achieve system compliance under DNV’s framework for integrated cyber security.



Released in 2018, DNV’s Cyber Secure class notation aims to “address the cyber security of a vessel’s main functions and the owner’s operational needs”. It encompasses 10 essential functions such as power generation, propulsion, steering and navigation.



