2021 June 30 12:29

VARD to build largest yacht in the world – Somnio

VARD, one of the world’s major designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels, is pleased to announce that it has secured the contract for the construction of Somnio, the world’s first residential “yacht liner”, finished to the highest possible standards.



Somnio will be one of a kind and recognizable as the new standard bearer of superyacht design. The yacht liner will have a gross tonnage of 33,500 GRT, a length of 222 meters, and a beam of 27 meters.



Somnio has just 39 luxurious apartments onboard and will sail the world according to owners’ wishes.



The yacht liner, which will comply with the highest safety, environmental and operational standards and rules, is the result of a close cooperation among Somnio, Fincantieri and VARD.



Somnio has selected two of the world’s foremost architectural and design studios for the project, Tillberg Design of Sweden and Winch Design from the United Kingdom.



Delivery is due in Norway in Spring 2024.



Captain Erik Bredhe, co-founder of Somnio, said: “We are delighted to have chosen the highly-experienced team at VARD for this unique project. Somnio, meaning “to dream” in Latin, will be the largest yacht in the world by length and volume, and offer apartment owners the finest quality available at sea. We are really looking forward to seeing this beautiful yacht liner sail in 2024.”



General Manager for Business Unit Cruise in VARD, Attilio Dapelo says:



“We are proud of having been selected to build this amazing yacht liner for Somnio. The vessel will be the largest vessel so far in VARD’s history and will engage a high number of designers and shipbuilders in VARD’s network of specialized international facilities.”



Newbuilding General Manager for Business Unit Cruise in Fincantieri, Daniele Fanara says:



“Once again Fincantieri group, offering to owners the expertise achieved with the development of the widest and most diversified portfolio of maritime products worldwide, is the first to develop groundbreaking designs for new market segments and niches. Our teams have strictly cooperated with Somnio and with their architects. The result is really outstanding and will set the standard for a new niche of superyacht ownership for those who desire companionship to share the experiences offered by Somnio.”



The yacht liner is to be delivered from Vard Søviknes in Norway. The hull, and the first phase of outfitting, will be performed at Vard Tulcea in Romania. Other key players in the project are VARD’s parent company Fincantieri, Vard Design, and Vard Electro. A broad range of suppliers and contractors in the Norwegian Maritime Cluster will also be involved in the project.



Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing in VARD, Rune Rødset commented:



"During my 37 years in VARD, I have had many dreams. However, the satisfaction of bringing home the contract of Somnio, clearly exceeds all of what I was hoping for.”