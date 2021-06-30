2021 June 30 10:32

Berge Bulk continues to cut emissions with Yara Marine Technologies

The major dry bulk owner Berge Bulk and Yara Marine Technologies continue their shared commitment to reduce maritime emissions, including additional in-line scrubbers in a new retrofit deal.



With Yara Marine already having installed in-line scrubbers on about 30 of Berge Bulk’s carriers, the deal marks another step forward in a long and fruitful partnership between the companies.



– Yara Marine shares our goal of reducing emissions. We take interest in how they have broadened their portfolio of green technologies, so we bring them along on our journey to zero carbon. We have had good experiences using Yara Marine for emissions reduction. They have already provided several of our vessels with efficient, safe, and reliable scrubbers. That is why we are very happy to announce the new deal and our continued commitment to reduce emissions at sea. Retrofitting in-line scrubbers on additional vessels will improve our fleet’s performance, said Berge Bulk in a statement.



– Berge Bulk is one of our most important and long-standing customers, and it is a privilege to be working with a leading company that is making great strides and seizing opportunities for innovation through green technologies. We share Berge Bulk’s commitment to reducing emissions and look forward to providing our best expertise when equipping even more of their ships with our exhaust gas cleaning technology, said Thomas Koniordos, CEO at Yara Marine.



In addition to installing the new scrubbers this year, Yara Marine continues to provide long-term service and maintenance for all scrubbers on Berge Bulk’s carriers. Now that Yara Marine’s scrubbers are featured on a large number of ships worldwide, service agreements have become a central part of the company’s offerings.



– As we broaden our scope and are rapidly becoming a comprehensive green tech provider to the maritime industry, scrubbers remain a core part of our business, and service agreements are becoming ever more sought after. Access to high-quality service is crucial to ensure optimal scrubber performance and benefits. We take pride in providing our customers with well-built scrubbers and tailored service agreements, with both factors being important parts of the solution to maritime emissions, said Aleksander Askeland, CSO at Yara Marine.



The scrubber market is currently growing, spurred on by the increasing spread between low- and high-sulphur fuel oil. With increasing activity and new orders coming in, Yara Marine is gearing up for a new wave of scrubber orders.



About Yara Marine Technologies



Oslo, Norway headquartered Yara Marine provides technologies to enable a greener maritime industry. In addition to SOx scrubbers, the company offers turnkey shore power solutions that enable vessels to connect to onshore power grids while at berth, and the cutting edge WindWings, an advanced wind-assisted propulsion and route optimisation system that can reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 30% on average trading patterns. Yara Marine Technologies works with ship-owners, yards, and naval architects as partners in our effort to reduce maritime emissions and drive the change towards a greener maritime industry. Yara Marine has branches in Sweden, Poland, and China.