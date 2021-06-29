2021 June 29 16:49

Finnlines: the coronavirus epidemic prevention regulations may affect the passenger traffic

Finnlines cargo-passenger ships operate normally despite the coronavirus outbreak. The transportation of foodstuff and other essential goods from one country to another is important even and especially in situations like this. However, the guidelines and instructions set by national and international authorities may affect the passenger traffic.



Travel Restrictions

At present, the travel information from different countries and the EU is being constantly updated with the rules that apply to borders and entry. It is passenger’s responsibility to find out and assess if travelling is allowed. Please make sure that you are able to enter the country you are travelling to before setting off. More information on the web pages of the respective country’s authorities.



Modification and Cancellation of Terms

The terms for modifying or canceling bookings depend on the category of the ticket. Due to the extent of the coronavirus outbreak, we have made amendments to the modification terms of our Special category ticket.



Measures on Board

Finnlines closely monitors the development of the coronavirus outbreak and acts in accordance to the guidelines and instructions set by national and international health authorities. On board our ships, passengers are instructed on how they can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In addition, we at Finnlines have intensified our on-board cleaning routines and pay careful attention to keeping all surface areas regularly cleaned.