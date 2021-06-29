2021 June 29 17:29

Hapag-Lloyd opens new office in Ukraine

Today, June 29, Hapag-Lloyd opens a new office in Ukraine. The country, located on the northern shores of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, is the second largest European country by area covering a strategic geographic position between the European Union and Russia.



Various mineral resources and the world's largest agricultural production make Ukraine an attractive export market for Hapag-Lloyd. The country is also an important import country, i.e. for electronics, machinery and consumer goods. Additionally Ukraine is home to operations of some of the world´s biggest multinational companies, which creates lots of opportunities to ocean carriers like Hapag-Lloyd



„The economic growth of the country is convincing and many Ukrainian customers already rely on the services of Hapag-Lloyd. With the opening of our new office in the country, we pay tribute to the excellent business development and the enormous chances we see in this market”, says Juan Pablo Richards, Senior Managing Director Region South Europe of Hapag-Lloyd.



The new office will be located in Odessa and be the working place for 21 employees.

