2021 June 29 15:22

Repsol Sinopec and Bluewater announce contract extension

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited, its JV Partner RockRose Energy and Bluewater (Floating Production) Limited are pleased to announce an extension of the Bareboat Charter contract for the Bleo Holm FPSO.



The new contract term will run until 31st December 2024, thereafter Repsol Sinopec may take out further one-year extensions at its discretion. The Bleo Holm FPSO is owned by Bluewater and operated by Repsol Sinopec.

The FPSO is located in UKCS Block 13/28a on the Blake and Ross Fields, 72 miles north east of Aberdeen, since 1999.



José Luis Muñoz, Repsol Sinopec CEO said:

“I am very pleased that this contract has been extended. In alignment with the Oil & Gas Authority’s MER UK Strategy this is a clear demonstration of our commitment to the North Sea and is a timely development to encourage further investment, increase production and facilitate life extension for the area, all while remaining focussed on emissions reduction opportunities.”



Hugo Heerema, CEO of Bluewater said:

“We are pleased to have secured this contract extension, which facilitates field life extension. This contract extension is a win-win for ourselves and our client.”