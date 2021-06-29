2021 June 29 13:19

NTSB holds Board meeting June 29 over sinking of a fishing vessel Scandies Rose

The National Transportation Safety Board says it will hold a virtual public board meeting June 29 to determine the probable cause for the 2019 sinking of the fishing vessel Scandies Rose.



The Scandies Rose sank Dec. 31, 2019, 2.5 miles south of Sutwik Island, Alaska. The vessel had a crew of seven; two were rescued and five others missing after the accident were never found.



During the meeting the NTSB's five-member board will vote on the findings, probable cause and recommendations as well as any changes to the draft final report.



In keeping with established federal and local social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, while also ensuring the NTSB's compliance with the Government in the Sunshine Act, the board meeting for this event will be webcast to the public, with the board members and investigative staff meeting virtually. There will be no physical gathering to facilitate the board meeting.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is an independent federal agency charged with determining the probable cause of transportation accidents, promoting transportation safety, and assisting victims of transportation accidents and their families.