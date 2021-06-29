  The version for the print
  2021 June 29 12:01

    Onezhsky Shipyard starts building fifth crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group

    Image source: Russian Crab Group
    5712LS design was developed by DAMEN Engineering

    On 28 June 2021, Onezhsky Shipyard (Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia) started cutting steel for the fifth serial crab catching ship of 5712LS design for Russian Crab Group, the shipyard says in a press release.

    According to the statement the series construction commenced in 2020 meets the schedule. Under the contracts signed in the framework of investment quota programme, the series is to be completed by the end of 2024.

    Russian Crab Group is to get 10 crab catching ships: Onezhsky Shipyard is to build seven ships for catching and transportation of live crab (Project 5712LS) while Okskaya Shipyard is to build three crab processing ships equipped with plants for freezing live and boiled crab (Project 5712Р). The two shipyards have already laid down six vessels with one more keel-laying is to be held in Petrozavodsk in July.

    Yevgeny Gavrish, Technical Director of Russian Crab Group emphasized that crab harvesting ships is a new project for the shipyards, designers and customers as there were no vessels designed specially for this type of fishery. “It is important to see all the shortcomings and room for improvement of the project now. It is a meticulous work but it minimizes the risk of amending the entire series. Our task is to finally get a really efficient fishing ship”, he said.

    Russian Crab Group is set to gradually replace its current fleet with more technologically sophisticated ships. Modern crab catchers will ensure higher productivity, safety and comfort for the onboard personnel.

    Particulars of Project 5712LS ships for catching and transportation of live crab: LOA - 57.70 m, width – 12.60 m, endurance – 40 days, full speed – 12.6 knots, main engine – 1,620 kW, bow thruster – 400 kW, crew – 20-24, tanks for transportation of live crab – 640 cbm, live crab capacity – 120 tonnes.

    Russian Crab Group is the largest crab harvesting company in the Far East and one of the leading in Russia. The Company’s 2021 quota is 12,860 tons of crab in the Bering Sea, the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan which is the largest share of quotas in the Far Eastern basin — 19%. The company’s vessels extract Red King Crab, Blue King Crab, Brown King Crab, Opilio Snow Crab and Horsehair Crab. Russian Crab Group supplies live and cooked-frozen crabs to the USA, Japan, China, South Korea and other countries. The company’s fleet currently numbers 19 vessels.

    Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Onezhsky Shipyard) was founded in 2002 on the basis of ship repair facilities of the Belomorsky-Onezhsky Shipping Company, formed in 1944. In 2011, after the enterprise management dismissal the shipyard production was suspended and was followed by the firm’s bankruptcy procedure. In late 2014 the enterprise was transferred to the state ownership with FSUE Rosmorport as the yard Founder and resumed its shipbuilding and ship repair business. The can build dry cargo carriers with deadweight of up to 5,500 tonnes, dredging and technical ships.

