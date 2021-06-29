  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 29 11:18

    Stena RoRo has delivered the world's largest civilian hospital vessel, the Global Mercy™ for Mercy Ships

    After a ceremony at the shipyard in China, the world's largest civilian hospital ship, the Global Mercy, was delivered to the charity organization Mercy Ships. Stena RoRo has been working with the global project since 2013. The maiden voyage is to Europe where the Global Mercy will be further outfitted before continuing to Senegal for her first contribution to Mercy Ship's important work in providing life-changing healthcare to the world's poorest.

    The Global Mercy has been built at the Tianjin Xingang shipyard in northern China under the project management of Stena RoRo. A ceremony was held there, that by tradition will bring happiness to the ship and its crew on the seven seas, in the presence of representatives from Stena RoRo, Mercy Ships and the shipyard, as well as several partners.

    "We are very proud to take delivery of this special ship," says Per Westling, managing director for Stena RoRo. "The activities to be carried out on board have placed certain special and stringent demands on shipbuilding. For the shipyard, it was the first time they had built a vessel of this type – a challenge they have managed extremely well. For Mercy Ships, the delivery means that their capacity to provide care has more than doubled, and at Stena RoRo we are happy to be a part of their fantastic work through the construction of the Global Mercy."

    The journey to Senegal has begun
    The ship's captain is Taylor Perez. Together with a crew recruited by the Stena company Northern Marine Manning Services and flown to China, he is now sailing the Global Mercy on her maiden voyage to Belgium, where over the course of a few months she will be staffed with volunteers and have the last of the medical equipment installed. She will then continue to Rotterdam to be presented to sponsors, future volunteers, the media and other interested parties. After that, the Global Mercy will be ready to sail to West Africa for service at Dakar in Senegal.

    Mercy Ships makes a big difference for many people
    Mercy Ships provides free healthcare to the world's poorest. The Global Mercy has among other things, six operating theatres, beds for 200 people, a laboratory and eye clinic. The ship is the first to have been designed and built for the specific needs of the organization. Previous vessels have been built for other operations and converted into hospital ships. Mercy Ships, whose work is based on the efforts of volunteers from all over the world, also contributes to the establishment of local skills and the infrastructure for medical care by training local healthcare personnel in the host countries. Due to this, the Global Mercy is also equipped with first-class training facilities.

    A global project under Swedish management
    The project started back in 2013. Swedish Stena RoRo has been responsible for the design, contracting and execution of the unique and global project. French Barry Rogliano Salles, BRS, has served as the broker, detailed design was by Finnish Deltamarin and construction has been carried out at the Tianjin Xingang shipyard in China. The Global Mercy, classified by Lloyd's Register in the United Kingdom, will sail under the Maltese flag and operate along the coast of Africa.

    A selection of suppliers involved in the project:
    ABB – Main propulsion system, generators
    Alfa Laval – Plate coolers
    Berg Propulsion – Bow thruster
    Consilium Marine & Safety – Fire alarm system
    Evac – Waste handling and recycling
    MacGregor – Shell doors and gangways
    Scan Marine – Supervision of installation interior in accommodation areas
    Selektope – Coating agent
    Wärtsilä – Generator engines

    The ship is rated for passenger traffic and, when in port, can accommodate 950 people including a crew of 641.

    About the Global Mercy:
    Length: 174 meters
    Beam: 28.6 meters
    Draught: 6.15 meters
    Gross tonnage: 37,000 tonnes
    Deadweight: 5,448 tonnes
    Total area, interior: 30,000 square meters

    Since 1977, Stena RoRo has led the development of new marine RoRo, cargo and passenger concepts. We provide custom-built vessels, as well as standardized RoRo and RoPax vessels. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both other Stena companies and third parties. Stena RoRo specializes above all in applying its technical expertise to the design and production of new ships and the conversion of existing ships for providing tailored transport solutions to its customers. We call this "Stenability". Since 2013, we have been responsible for the design and completion of Mercy Ships’ new hospital vessel the Global Mercy – the world's largest civilian hospital ship. www.stenaroro.com

    About Mercy Ships
    Through its hospital vessels, Mercy Ships provides free high-quality healthcare, building up healthcare capacity and providing sustainable development to those with the least resources. Mercy Ships was founded by Don and Deyon Stephens in 1978 and has since operated in more than 55 developing countries, contributing care and development worth more than SEK 17 billion and treating more than 2.8 million people. Ships' crews consist of approximately 1,200 volunteers each year from more than 60 countries. They are surgeons, dentists, nurses, nursing educators, teachers, chefs, sailors, engineers and agricultural experts who volunteer their time and skills. With offices in 16 countries and an African center, Mercy Ships strives to make a difference for individuals and to assist nations.

Другие новости по темам: Stena RoRo, civilian hospital ship  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 29

13:19 NTSB holds Board meeting June 29 over sinking of a fishing vessel Scandies Rose
12:53 Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of NOVATEK’s tank farm at Ust-Luga seaport
12:28 USCG rescues 4 from boat 30 miles west of Cedar Key
12:01 Onezhsky Shipyard starts building fifth crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group
11:34 Seaspan announces newbuild order for six 15,000 TEU containerships
11:18 Stena RoRo has delivered the world's largest civilian hospital vessel, the Global Mercy™ for Mercy Ships
11:00 IAA PortNews offers photo release on 10th International Maritime Defence Show
10:47 British Ports Association joins global ports sustainability programme
10:27 North P&I Club office move demonstrates ongoing commitment to future growth in Asia
09:32 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:26 MABUX: bunker indexes may decline on June 29
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of June 28

2021 June 28

18:30 Hydrographic Company to be subsidized for providing navigation and hydrographic support on NSR
18:13 Svanehøj to supply high-pressure fuel pump for LPG carriers
17:51 YSA Design captures essence of Florence for Costa Cruises vessel
17:49 The Ever Given release agreement has been reached in principle
17:31 Supporting Indonesian fisheries potential, Pertamina distributes business capital to more than 3,400 MSEs in the fishery sector
17:12 SOCAR Petrofac JV secures new Caspian contract
17:03 MSCC Bronka acquires new system for storing steel coils
16:50 Nevsky Shipyard took part in 10th International Maritime Defence Show
16:29 Short-term LNG truck loading facility launched in Zeebrugge
16:05 Vestas wins 60 MW repowering order in the USA
15:27 Belgian federal minister of energy Tinne Van Der Straeten names ‘Groenewind’ - heralding a new era in offshore wind maintenance
15:04 TGS announces acquisition of three Polarcus 3D multi-client surveys
14:51 Sleipnir breaks records on the Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 development project
14:37 Equinor offered production licences in the 25th licensing round
14:09 Seadrill New Finance Limited announces extension of forbearance agreement
13:53 Siemens Gamesa strengthens its leadership position in Spain with the signing of two agreements totaling 85 MW
13:42 AIDA Cruises kicks off cruise season in Hamburg, July 31
13:27 PGS optimizing vessel speed
12:28 The first Swan Hellenic's expedition cruise ship was launched at Helsinki Shipyard
11:51 Carnival Cruise Line to grow fleet by two additional ships by 2023
11:12 MV Werften hosts naming ceremony for new Crystal Cruises' ship in Stralsund
10:51 Russian ports of Azov Sea decreased their throughput by 11% YoY in 5M’21
10:18 Adjustment in MEYER WERFT's order book
10:05 Volume of freight handled in national ports of China in 5M’2021 rose by 15.2% YoY
09:37 MABUX: bunker indexes may slightly increase on June 28
09:30 Oil market starts the week with a downward price correction
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of June 25

2021 June 27

16:08 Seaspan extended current lease terms for 17 containerships with COSCO
14:18 Hapag-Lloyd joins TradeLens platform
13:48 Solstad announces contract award for PSV in UK
12:34 Seaspan announces two 12,000 TEU containership newbuilds
11:03 Hapag-Lloyd places orders with DSME for another six ultra large container vessels

2021 June 26

15:07 BRS, BV and Deltamarine to provide effective ship performance and energy transition solutions for shipowners
14:32 USCG suspends active search for 47 years-old freediver
13:42 Veolia signs contract with BV for technical verifications and certification for all its sites
12:31 Crowley Maritime and UNF to establish Crowley Center for CCTL with $2.5 million gift from Crowley
11:08 ClassNK updates EEXI and CII information following MEPC76

2021 June 25

18:09 International Association of Ports and Harbors welcomes new member from Trinidad and Tobago
17:37 Gazprom to pay RUB 12.55 per share as dividends for 2020
17:15 Five seaports in North-West Europe join forces to cut emissions from berthed vessels
16:53 International Agreement to Prevent Unregulated Fishing in the High Seas of the Central Arctic Ocean enters into force
16:15 The European Federation of Inland Ports backs the European Commission’s roadmaps to navigating the future of European inland waterway transport
15:38 Balakovsky Shipyard launches lead hydrographic boat Yury Babayev for NSR
15:14 Concession for APM Terminals Algeciras extended until 2032
14:46 Yang Ming holds virtual naming ceremony for YM Continuity
14:19 Danish partnership receives support from the Danish EUDP-program for world’s first industrial dynamic green ammonia demonstration plant
13:55 Associated British Ports sees timber volumes double this year at the Port of King’s Lynn
12:39 Rostec’s United Engine Corporation to supply Severnaya Verf with four diesel-gas turbine units