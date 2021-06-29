  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 29 10:27

    North P&I Club office move demonstrates ongoing commitment to future growth in Asia

    North P&I Club has taken occupancy of new offices in Singapore, its regional headquarters for Asia, reaffirming its commitment to the existing membership and further growth of business in the region.

    The move, long envisaged in response to the continuing growth of the team in Singapore and the growth of business in the region, and necessitated by the redevelopment of North’s previous Fuji Xerox Towers address, sees North’s Singapore team occupying state-of-the-art offices located at Springleaf Tower, Anson Road.

    James Moran, North Director (Singapore) now leads a Singapore-based team that has grown to 22 staff with expertise spanning the full range of North activities across underwriting, P&I, loss prevention and FD&D (Freight, Demurrage & Defence) cover.

    The global marine insurer, which celebrated its 160th anniversary in 2020, opened its Singapore office in 2007 and has since grown and developed the office as its regional hub, working in close cooperation with North’s offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo and its Asia team at North’s UK headquarters in Newcastle.

    Asia members now account for 35% of North’s 248 million GT owned and chartered tonnage and the Singapore membership alone has grown from 6.7M GT in 2007 to 22.9M GT in 2021.

    James Moran, Director (Singapore) said, “This is an exciting time to be part of our team in Asia and we are looking forward to settling into our new office here in Singapore. North’s focus continues to be enabling our members to trade with confidence and our team across Asia is aligned with this mission. On behalf of the team, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our membership for their continued support.”

Другие новости по темам: North P&I Club  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 29

13:19 NTSB holds Board meeting June 29 over sinking of a fishing vessel Scandies Rose
12:53 Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of NOVATEK’s tank farm at Ust-Luga seaport
12:28 USCG rescues 4 from boat 30 miles west of Cedar Key
12:01 Onezhsky Shipyard starts building fifth crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group
11:34 Seaspan announces newbuild order for six 15,000 TEU containerships
11:18 Stena RoRo has delivered the world's largest civilian hospital vessel, the Global Mercy™ for Mercy Ships
11:00 IAA PortNews offers photo release on 10th International Maritime Defence Show
10:47 British Ports Association joins global ports sustainability programme
10:27 North P&I Club office move demonstrates ongoing commitment to future growth in Asia
09:32 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:26 MABUX: bunker indexes may decline on June 29
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of June 28

2021 June 28

18:30 Hydrographic Company to be subsidized for providing navigation and hydrographic support on NSR
18:13 Svanehøj to supply high-pressure fuel pump for LPG carriers
17:51 YSA Design captures essence of Florence for Costa Cruises vessel
17:49 The Ever Given release agreement has been reached in principle
17:31 Supporting Indonesian fisheries potential, Pertamina distributes business capital to more than 3,400 MSEs in the fishery sector
17:12 SOCAR Petrofac JV secures new Caspian contract
17:03 MSCC Bronka acquires new system for storing steel coils
16:50 Nevsky Shipyard took part in 10th International Maritime Defence Show
16:29 Short-term LNG truck loading facility launched in Zeebrugge
16:05 Vestas wins 60 MW repowering order in the USA
15:27 Belgian federal minister of energy Tinne Van Der Straeten names ‘Groenewind’ - heralding a new era in offshore wind maintenance
15:04 TGS announces acquisition of three Polarcus 3D multi-client surveys
14:51 Sleipnir breaks records on the Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 development project
14:37 Equinor offered production licences in the 25th licensing round
14:09 Seadrill New Finance Limited announces extension of forbearance agreement
13:53 Siemens Gamesa strengthens its leadership position in Spain with the signing of two agreements totaling 85 MW
13:42 AIDA Cruises kicks off cruise season in Hamburg, July 31
13:27 PGS optimizing vessel speed
12:28 The first Swan Hellenic's expedition cruise ship was launched at Helsinki Shipyard
11:51 Carnival Cruise Line to grow fleet by two additional ships by 2023
11:12 MV Werften hosts naming ceremony for new Crystal Cruises' ship in Stralsund
10:51 Russian ports of Azov Sea decreased their throughput by 11% YoY in 5M’21
10:18 Adjustment in MEYER WERFT's order book
10:05 Volume of freight handled in national ports of China in 5M’2021 rose by 15.2% YoY
09:37 MABUX: bunker indexes may slightly increase on June 28
09:30 Oil market starts the week with a downward price correction
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of June 25

2021 June 27

16:08 Seaspan extended current lease terms for 17 containerships with COSCO
14:18 Hapag-Lloyd joins TradeLens platform
13:48 Solstad announces contract award for PSV in UK
12:34 Seaspan announces two 12,000 TEU containership newbuilds
11:03 Hapag-Lloyd places orders with DSME for another six ultra large container vessels

2021 June 26

15:07 BRS, BV and Deltamarine to provide effective ship performance and energy transition solutions for shipowners
14:32 USCG suspends active search for 47 years-old freediver
13:42 Veolia signs contract with BV for technical verifications and certification for all its sites
12:31 Crowley Maritime and UNF to establish Crowley Center for CCTL with $2.5 million gift from Crowley
11:08 ClassNK updates EEXI and CII information following MEPC76

2021 June 25

18:09 International Association of Ports and Harbors welcomes new member from Trinidad and Tobago
17:37 Gazprom to pay RUB 12.55 per share as dividends for 2020
17:15 Five seaports in North-West Europe join forces to cut emissions from berthed vessels
16:53 International Agreement to Prevent Unregulated Fishing in the High Seas of the Central Arctic Ocean enters into force
16:15 The European Federation of Inland Ports backs the European Commission’s roadmaps to navigating the future of European inland waterway transport
15:38 Balakovsky Shipyard launches lead hydrographic boat Yury Babayev for NSR
15:14 Concession for APM Terminals Algeciras extended until 2032
14:46 Yang Ming holds virtual naming ceremony for YM Continuity
14:19 Danish partnership receives support from the Danish EUDP-program for world’s first industrial dynamic green ammonia demonstration plant
13:55 Associated British Ports sees timber volumes double this year at the Port of King’s Lynn
12:39 Rostec’s United Engine Corporation to supply Severnaya Verf with four diesel-gas turbine units