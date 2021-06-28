2021 June 28 17:49

The Ever Given release agreement has been reached in principle

Regarding Evergreen Line's chartered vessel Ever Given been arrested by Egyptian Court, the shipowner and SCA has reached an agreement in principle.



Further to the arrest of M.V. Ever Given in Egypt and negotiations between the shipowner and the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), Evergreen Line is pleased to confirm the acknowledgement from the shipowner that an agreement in principle has been reached in respect of the SCA’s claims, and a final formal settlement agreement is currently under negotiation.



It may take some further time for the agreement to be concluded, for the vessel to be released from arrest and prepared for onward transit. In the meanwhile, we wish to advise cargo interests who have yet to provide a General Average (GA) security bond to expedite this process in order to avoid further delay in cargo release and delivery at the port of discharge.