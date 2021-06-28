2021 June 28 17:03

MSCC Bronka acquires new system for storing steel coils

Image source: MSCC Bronka system can be easily assembled/disassembled

Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka (MSCC Bronka) has acquired the Rollstop system for storing steel coils.



According to the statement of Bronka Group LLC, the system consisting of rail with notches can be easily assembled/disassembled. The system allows for storing coils of up to 2,500 mm in diameter in up to three levels.



MSCC Bronka says this type of storing coils enhances safety of operations for both the personnel and the cargo.



MSCC Bronka (Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka) owned and operated by Fenix LLC is the only deep-water sea terminal within the Big Port St. Petersburg able to accommodate vessels of up to 347 meters in length, up to 50 meters in width and up to 13 meters in draft. Operational from December 2015, the terminal specializes in handling of containers, Ro-Ro and general cargo.

As of today, MSCC Bronka is able to handle about 1.9 million TEUs and over 260,000 units of vehicles and special equipment per year.