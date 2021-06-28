  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 28 16:50

    Nevsky Shipyard took part in 10th International Maritime Defence Show

    Nevsky Shipyard says it took part in the tenth International Maritime Defence Show (IMDS-2021).

    The Show is held in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, the Government of St. Petersburg and Rosoboronexport JSC.

    Nevsky Shipyard presented its current and prospective shipbuilding projects:

    Multipurpose salvage vessel of MPSV07 project, Multipurpose small-draft salvage ship of MPSV12 project - unique vessels in terms of their equipment and technical capabilities, a Berthing complex with helicopter platform of 02590 project and medium-sized sea tanker of 23130 project with unique replenishment system.

    Four vessels of MPSV07 project - series are so far the largest and most significant rescue vessels built at Russian shipyards at the expense of the Federal Target Program for the Development of the Transport System of Russia for 2010-2015.

    Special attention was paid to the MPSV12 project (Multipurpose small-draft salvage ship). The vessels of the MPSV12 project are of the ice class Arc5 and can perform a wide range of tasks. These include patrolling and rescue duty, providing assistance to ships in distress, rescue and ship repair work at a depth of up to 80 m. The rescue tug is useful for towing emergency ships, extinguishing fires, evacuating people, delivering personnel and cargo. For underwater research, the vessel is equipped with a remotely controlled unmanned underwater vehicle (ROV) with a submersion depth of up to 3000 m.

    The vessel of 23130 project is designed for receiving, storing, transporting and transferring of liquid cargo: diesel fuel, fuel oil, aviation kerosene, motor oil, water. Dry cargos: food, skipper and technical equipment. It is the largest vessel which ever launched at the shipyard during its more than a century-long history. Today the tanker "Academic Pashin" has no analogues in our country.

    The Berthing complex with helicopter platform of 02590project represents single-hull rack mount pontoon with helicopter platform, auxiliary rooms, waiting room with café for passengers, medical station, duty room, cabin and crew’s accommodation for 3 persons of technical staff. The complex is intended for mooring of vessels such as «ОМ», «Moscow», «Fontanka» and «Meteor» type for passengers boarding and getting off to the moored vessels; landing and takeoff of Mi-8 type helicopters (without location) with takeoff weight up to 15 t and rotor maximum dimension up to 21,3 m.

    We thank the participants and guests of the Forum for visiting our stand, we hope for stability and long-term business relations, and further professional cooperation in the framework of mutually beneficial projects.

Другие новости по темам: Nevsky Shipyard, shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 28

18:30 Hydrographic Company to be subsidized for providing navigation and hydrographic support on NSR
18:13 Svanehøj to supply high-pressure fuel pump for LPG carriers
17:51 YSA Design captures essence of Florence for Costa Cruises vessel
17:49 The Ever Given release agreement has been reached in principle
17:31 Supporting Indonesian fisheries potential, Pertamina distributes business capital to more than 3,400 MSEs in the fishery sector
17:12 SOCAR Petrofac JV secures new Caspian contract
17:03 MSCC Bronka acquires new system for storing steel coils
16:50 Nevsky Shipyard took part in 10th International Maritime Defence Show
16:29 Short-term LNG truck loading facility launched in Zeebrugge
16:05 Vestas wins 60 MW repowering order in the USA
15:27 Belgian federal minister of energy Tinne Van Der Straeten names ‘Groenewind’ - heralding a new era in offshore wind maintenance
15:04 TGS announces acquisition of three Polarcus 3D multi-client surveys
14:51 Sleipnir breaks records on the Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 development project
14:37 Equinor offered production licences in the 25th licensing round
14:09 Seadrill New Finance Limited announces extension of forbearance agreement
13:53 Siemens Gamesa strengthens its leadership position in Spain with the signing of two agreements totaling 85 MW
13:42 AIDA Cruises kicks off cruise season in Hamburg, July 31
13:27 PGS optimizing vessel speed
12:28 The first Swan Hellenic's expedition cruise ship was launched at Helsinki Shipyard
11:51 Carnival Cruise Line to grow fleet by two additional ships by 2023
11:12 MV Werften hosts naming ceremony for new Crystal Cruises' ship in Stralsund
10:51 Russian ports of Azov Sea decreased their throughput by 11% YoY in 5M’21
10:18 Adjustment in MEYER WERFT's order book
10:05 Volume of freight handled in national ports of China in 5M’2021 rose by 15.2% YoY
09:37 MABUX: bunker indexes may slightly increase on June 28
09:30 Oil market starts the week with a downward price correction
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of June 25

2021 June 27

16:08 Seaspan extended current lease terms for 17 containerships with COSCO
14:18 Hapag-Lloyd joins TradeLens platform
13:48 Solstad announces contract award for PSV in UK
12:34 Seaspan announces two 12,000 TEU containership newbuilds
11:03 Hapag-Lloyd places orders with DSME for another six ultra large container vessels

2021 June 26

15:07 BRS, BV and Deltamarine to provide effective ship performance and energy transition solutions for shipowners
14:32 USCG suspends active search for 47 years-old freediver
13:42 Veolia signs contract with BV for technical verifications and certification for all its sites
12:31 Crowley Maritime and UNF to establish Crowley Center for CCTL with $2.5 million gift from Crowley
11:08 ClassNK updates EEXI and CII information following MEPC76

2021 June 25

18:09 International Association of Ports and Harbors welcomes new member from Trinidad and Tobago
17:37 Gazprom to pay RUB 12.55 per share as dividends for 2020
17:15 Five seaports in North-West Europe join forces to cut emissions from berthed vessels
16:53 International Agreement to Prevent Unregulated Fishing in the High Seas of the Central Arctic Ocean enters into force
16:15 The European Federation of Inland Ports backs the European Commission’s roadmaps to navigating the future of European inland waterway transport
15:38 Balakovsky Shipyard launches lead hydrographic boat Yury Babayev for NSR
15:14 Concession for APM Terminals Algeciras extended until 2032
14:46 Yang Ming holds virtual naming ceremony for YM Continuity
14:19 Danish partnership receives support from the Danish EUDP-program for world’s first industrial dynamic green ammonia demonstration plant
13:55 Associated British Ports sees timber volumes double this year at the Port of King’s Lynn
12:39 Rostec’s United Engine Corporation to supply Severnaya Verf with four diesel-gas turbine units
11:46 European environmental certificate highlights North Sea Port’s ambition
11:08 Havyard Leirvik hands over two vessels in two days
10:58 Port of Baku, Trammo Inc., and “Wondernet Express Investment Group” sign MoU
10:17 Keppel Corporation signs non-binding MOUs in connection with proposed combination of Keppel O&M and Sembcorp Marine
10:02 LUKOIL to pay dividends in the amount of RUB 213 per ordinary share
09:41 MABUX: bunker indexes may demonstrate slight irregular changes on June 25.
09:39 Oil prices continue rising
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of June 24

2021 June 24

18:30 Third Island Class ferry prepares for final leg of journey to B.C.
18:17 Keppel & Sembcorp Marine commence talks on potential combination of Keppel O&M & Sembcorp Marine
18:12 Shipping community puts pressure on governments to end crew change woes
17:51 PortXL selects 15 innovators for maritime acceleration