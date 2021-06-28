2021 June 28 16:50

Nevsky Shipyard took part in 10th International Maritime Defence Show

Nevsky Shipyard says it took part in the tenth International Maritime Defence Show (IMDS-2021).

The Show is held in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, the Government of St. Petersburg and Rosoboronexport JSC.

Nevsky Shipyard presented its current and prospective shipbuilding projects:

Multipurpose salvage vessel of MPSV07 project, Multipurpose small-draft salvage ship of MPSV12 project - unique vessels in terms of their equipment and technical capabilities, a Berthing complex with helicopter platform of 02590 project and medium-sized sea tanker of 23130 project with unique replenishment system.

Four vessels of MPSV07 project - series are so far the largest and most significant rescue vessels built at Russian shipyards at the expense of the Federal Target Program for the Development of the Transport System of Russia for 2010-2015.

Special attention was paid to the MPSV12 project (Multipurpose small-draft salvage ship). The vessels of the MPSV12 project are of the ice class Arc5 and can perform a wide range of tasks. These include patrolling and rescue duty, providing assistance to ships in distress, rescue and ship repair work at a depth of up to 80 m. The rescue tug is useful for towing emergency ships, extinguishing fires, evacuating people, delivering personnel and cargo. For underwater research, the vessel is equipped with a remotely controlled unmanned underwater vehicle (ROV) with a submersion depth of up to 3000 m.

The vessel of 23130 project is designed for receiving, storing, transporting and transferring of liquid cargo: diesel fuel, fuel oil, aviation kerosene, motor oil, water. Dry cargos: food, skipper and technical equipment. It is the largest vessel which ever launched at the shipyard during its more than a century-long history. Today the tanker "Academic Pashin" has no analogues in our country.

The Berthing complex with helicopter platform of 02590project represents single-hull rack mount pontoon with helicopter platform, auxiliary rooms, waiting room with café for passengers, medical station, duty room, cabin and crew’s accommodation for 3 persons of technical staff. The complex is intended for mooring of vessels such as «ОМ», «Moscow», «Fontanka» and «Meteor» type for passengers boarding and getting off to the moored vessels; landing and takeoff of Mi-8 type helicopters (without location) with takeoff weight up to 15 t and rotor maximum dimension up to 21,3 m.

We thank the participants and guests of the Forum for visiting our stand, we hope for stability and long-term business relations, and further professional cooperation in the framework of mutually beneficial projects.