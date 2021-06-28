  The version for the print
    Supporting Indonesian fisheries potential, Pertamina distributes business capital to more than 3,400 MSEs in the fishery sector

    The potential of Indonesia's fisheries sector as an archipelagic and maritime country is quite significant. PT Pertamina (Persero), as one of the strategic SOEs in Indonesia, through the MSE Funding Program, also takes advantage of this potential by helping micro and small enterprises (MSEs) actors engaged in the fisheries sector so that they can become an upgraded MSEs.

    Pertamina has played a significant role in the fisheries industry, as shown by the high number of MSEs that have benefited from its assistance. Since 1993, Pertamina has aided about 3,400 partners in the fishing industry.

    "This sector development targets fishers, fish farmers, and other business actors in the fisheries sector. They are accompanied so that they can increase their production and are absorbed by the market," said Acting Senior Vice President Corporate Communications & Investor Relations of Pertamina, Fajriyah Usman.

    In addition to providing business capital, continued Fajriyah, Pertamina also took part in the technical assistance process. It includes providing cultivation training and the marketing process. The fishery sector business actors are expected to become strong and independent MSEs.

    One of Pertamina's partners in the fisheries sector is Budiono. This fisherman from Eastern Indonesia, in Sorong Regency, has been engaged in this field for a long time. For him, being in the field cultivation is not enough. Instead, his business also delves into the finished product. "I took part in every single process. Starting from seeding, enlargement, processing, marketing to selling finished products through the restaurant business," he explained.

    Under Pertamina's guidance, he hopes to develop his marketing network. "Being assisted by Pertamina, I want to increase production volume and meet local food needs in eastern Indonesia," he said.

    According to Fajriyah, through the MSE Funding Program, Pertamina wants to provide energy that moves the economy--energy that fuels and energy that produce sustainable growth.

    Pertamina also supports SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) point 8 achievements through implementing ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance)-based programs in all of its operational areas. It is part of the environmental and social responsibility to realize economic benefits in the community.**

