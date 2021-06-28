2021 June 28 14:37

Equinor offered production licences in the 25th licensing round

The Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has offered Equinor two operated production licences in the 25th licensing round in the Barents Sea.



“We are pleased with the award. A steady access to acreage contributes positively to the development of the Norwegian Continental Shelf. This award brings opportunities for exploring volumes near planned infrastructure. We prioritise exploring for resources that meet our requirements both for profitability and reduced carbon emissions,” says Jez Averty senior vice president for subsurface in Equinor.



Equinor has been offered production licences PL 1133 and PL 1134 in the Hoop area in the Barents Sea. The location will enable tie-in of any future discoveries to the Wisting field in the Barent Sea. The partners have scheduled the final investment decision for the Wisting licence by the end of 2022.