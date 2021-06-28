2021 June 28 10:51

Russian ports of Azov Seadecreased their throughput by 11% YoY in 5M’21

Photo by IAA PortNews



Azov Sea port handled 3 million tonnes less than in 2020



In January-May 2021, seaports of the Azov Sea handled 3 million tonnes less cargoes than in 2020, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Sergey Safonichef, head of the Azov Sea Ports Administration, as saying at the open meeting of the Harbour Masters.

According to him, the ports are still under the pressure of the epidemiological situation caused by COVID-19.



Kavkaz port increased its throughput by 13% to 41.6 million tonnes, Rostov-on-Don – by 11.5% to 25.6 million tonnes, Taganrog – by 3.9% to 2.9 million tonnes.



The total number of calls in the 5-month period fell by 18%, or 1,390 calls, year-on-year, with the steepest fall registered at the ports of Rostov-on-Don (-20%) and Kavkaz (-35%). The ports of Azov and Yeisk demonstrated a slight increase – by 6% and by 3% accordingly. The number of calls in Taganrog and Temryuk is nearly flat.



The total throughput of the Azov Sea ports fell by 11%, or by 3 million tonnes with Kavkaz and Rostov-on-Don port attributing the decrease to absence of grain. Meanwhile, Temryuk port increased its throughput by almost 16%, primarily due to handling of oil products. The port of Yeisk handled 1.69 million tonnes, 5.7% more than in 2020. Despite the fall of grain handling, the port increased its throughput with the growth of oil cargo handling.



The port of Taganrog increased its throughput by 16% primarily due to handling of ferrous metal. Throughput of Azov port totaled 3.15 million tonnes, + 10%, year-on-year.