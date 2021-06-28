2021 June 28 12:28

The first Swan Hellenic's expedition cruise ship was launched at Helsinki Shipyard

Helsinki Shipyard is currently building a three-ship series for the cruise shipping company Swan Hellenic. The first ship in the series got water under its keel on Wednesday, 23 June. At the same time, the hull of the second ship, which already has a ship shape, was floated in the dry dock. The production of the third vessel in the series started on June 10.



The ships being built at Helsinki Shipyard are designed to meet the latest emission standards in order to minimize their impact on the environment. Preparations are made for implementing battery technology, which would make it possible to operate also silently. This allows the vessel to move, for example, in sensitive polar nature with minimal disturbances. The vessels are equipped with exhaust gas cleaning, advanced treatment system for wastewater and storage facilities for waste that are required for operating in sensitive polar areas.



The state of art infotainment system provides the cruise passengers with a personal experience and a possibility of sharing their experiences in real time. The ship facilities with open views are designed to provide excellent opportunities to experience the nature surrounding the ship. Onboard you will find also an expedition laboratory and library for studying marine life, and in the observation lounge lectures are held by the experienced expedition leaders and specialists. Expedition day trips on the rubber boats to interesting surrounding areas are central part of the program onboard. Available also kayaking, trekking and other activities. Available also gym, spa & sauna, top quality restaurant and club lounge, as well a pool deck with bar.



“The vessel, which has now been launched, is a forerunner in many respects. The ship’s ice class says its structure is top-notch and is guaranteed by Helsinki Shipyard’s solid experience in building ice class vessels. The ship is designed for top class cruising, with small amounts of passengers, giving a prestigious cruising experience for intelligent customers.” says Esko Karvonen, CEO, Helsinki Shipyard.



The first of the ships under construction at Helsinki Shipyard will be handed over to its client in Fall 2021, the second in Spring 2022 and the third in Fall 2022.