2021 June 28 10:18

Adjustment in MEYER WERFT's order book

MEYER WERFT is taking advantage of the benefits and flexibility of the ship platform developed for Carnival Corporation & plc: the construction slot in 2023 originally planned for AIDA Cruises will now be used for the Carnival Cruise Line brand.



Even though the ship platform is identical, the effects for the shipyard site in Papenburg are very different: While a newbuilding with around 180,000 GT is pending in production as planned - so there is no increased workload - the technical offices have to transfer the existing design in a very short time with significant additional work.



This change in the order book underlines how flexibly MEYER WERFT can react in the interest of its customers and how strongly the shipyards in Papenburg and Turku support each other. Originally, the design of the ships for the Carnival Cruise Line brand was developed for the Turku shipyard.



At MEYER WERFT and MEYER TURKU, a total of nine cruise ships with LNG propulsion are being built on a common technical platform for four brands of Carnival Corporation & plc.