2021 June 28 11:12

MV Werften hosts naming ceremony for new Crystal Cruises' ship in Stralsund

The new Crystal Endeavor was named at MV Werften in Stralsund on Saturday.



The naming ceremony took place on the ship’s helicopter deck. Guests included Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (as Godmother of the Crystal Endevor), Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Economics Minister Harry Glawe, Genting Hong Kong’s Group President Colin Au and MV Werften Managing Directors Peter Fetten and Carsten J. Haake.



Crystal Endevor combines the finest attributes of the award-winning Crystal Experience with unmatched technical capabilities including the most installed power per gross ton for any cruise ships at over 13 MW.



The expedition yacht “Crystal Endeavor” is the ninth ship in the fleet of Crystal Cruises. Her maiden voyage is scheduled to commence in Reykjavík, her home port, on 17 July.