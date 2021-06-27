2021 June 27 14:18

Hapag-Lloyd joins TradeLens platform

Hapag-Lloyd says it has joined the TradeLens platform. TradeLens offers shippers, consignees and freight forwarders direct access to digitized, multi-carrier visibility and documentation processes for their maritime supply chains through a single platform. Clients can also easily connect their key supply chain partners to the digital platform giving much earlier visibility to their inbound supply chains. All members of the Tradelens ‘ecosystem’ contribute their planned, estimated and actual milestone events, which can then be consumed by all other permissioned members.



Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd, says: “The TradeLens platform has great potential to enable supply chain processes and documentation handling to be digitized. Our customers will clearly benefit from increased transparency, accuracy, speed and efficiency in their supply chains - leading to reduced cost.”



Just recently Hapag-Lloyd successfully completed the pilot program to test the complex data provisioning and permissioned access systems and is now working to bring the benefits of TradeLens to its clients and business partners across all major geographies. Until today five of the six biggest container shipping carriers have joined TradeLens.



There are many further products and service offerings in the Tradelens pipeline, including an electronic bill of lading (TradeLens eBL) that offers clients an end to end digital process for the issuance, transfer and surrender of original bills of lading.



Launched in 2019, the TradeLens ‘ecosystem’ now includes more than 300 organizations – encompassing ten ocean carriers and data from more than 600 ports and terminals. TradeLens has already processed 35 million container shipments, 2 billion events and 16 million documents. It was jointly developed by IBM and A.P. Moller–Maersk, with strong input from participating global shipping carries, in order to accelerate the digitization of maritime supply chains.





