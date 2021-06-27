2021 June 27 13:48

Solstad announces contract award for PSV in UK

Solstad Offshore secures an 18-month term contract from a UK operator for its PSV Sea Falcon



Solstad Offshore ASA is pleased to announce that the PSV Sea Falcon has been awarded an 18 month term contract plus a one year option, with a UK Operator to support their assets in the UK North Sea.



The commencement date of the contract will be during 3rd quarter 2021.



Sea Falcon will join sister vessel Sea Forth and work for the same UK operator.





