2021 June 27 12:34

Seaspan announces two 12,000 TEU containership newbuilds

Seaspan Corporation (“Seaspan”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp. (“Atlas”) (NYSE: ATCO) announced that it has entered into agreements with a major shipyard for two 12,000 TEU containership newbuilds (the “Vessels”). The modern containerships are anticipated to be delivered during the fourth quarter of 2022, and upon completion will enter long-term charters with a global liner. The charters include purchase options for the Vessels at the conclusion of the initial charter terms and any renewal term expirations thereafter.



Bing Chen, Chairman, President and CEO of Seaspan, added: “We are very pleased to continue facilitating our customer’s growth by providing the most efficient newbuilds to be delivered in Q4 2022. It demonstrates again the creative partnership that our customer can always rely on our experienced team and integrated platform to deliver the solution.”



About Atlas



Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy Ltd. are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively.

About Seaspan



Seaspan is a leading independent owner and operator of containerships. We charter our vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate time charters to the world’s largest container shipping liners. At March 31, 2021, Seaspan’s fleet consisted of 127 containerships representing total capacity of approximately 1,073,200 TEU. On May 19, 2021, we announced the delivery of two second-hand vessels, increasing Seaspan’s operating fleet to 129 vessels and 1,090,200 TEU. We also have 39 vessels under construction and have agreed to purchase two additional second-hand vessels, increasing total capacity to 1,694,200 TEU, on a fully delivered basis.