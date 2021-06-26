2021 June 26 13:42

Veolia signs contract with BV for technical verifications and certification for all its sites

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, announced that it has entered into a framework agreement with the Veolia group, which implements solutions for water, waste and energy management across the world and aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. The three-year contract covers the listing of Bureau Veritas as a preferred supplier for regulatory and non-regulatory verifications and certification of Veolia group sites.



Jacques POMMERAUD, Executive Vice President Africa, France, and Government Services at Bureau Veritas, said: “We are proud to accompany Veolia as a preferred supplier, leveraging our international network and our deep expertise in terms of compliance. Bureau Veritas' 75,000 employees in 140 countries will provide high value-added service to Veolia, whose business demands some of the highest quality and safety standards.”



Nathalie SENARD, Vice President Indirect Sourcing at Veolia group, said: “Bureau Veritas is a major player in the field of regulatory controls and certification. We chose the group due to its geographical reach, its commercial performance and its commitment to its digital roadmap. Veolia also appreciates Bureau Veritas' sustainable development approach and initiatives.”



As part of the agreement, Bureau Veritas will provide the following services to Veolia: