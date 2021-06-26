  The version for the print
    ClassNK updates EEXI and CII information following MEPC76

    Leading Classification Society ClassNK has updated the information on its website regarding Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index(EEXI) and Carbon Intensity Indicator(CII) rating for ships in service, following the outcomes of MEPC76 held in June 2021.     
     
    On top of providing the latest information on mandatory requirements to improve the energy efficiency of ships in service based on the outcomes of MEPC76, additional measures to comply with the regulations such as engine power limitations(EPL) are detailed. As the assistance to consider regulatory compliance of individual ships, information on EEXI simple assessment service in line with the latest IMO guidelines and a simple calculation tool for CII ratings are also provided. The society will continue to extend the services to ensure smooth regulatory compliance throughout the industry.

2021 June 26

15:07 BRS, BV and Deltamarine to provide effective ship performance and energy transition solutions for shipowners
14:32 USCG suspends active search for 47 years-old freediver
13:42 Veolia signs contract with BV for technical verifications and certification for all its sites
12:31 Crowley Maritime and UNF to establish Crowley Center for CCTL with $2.5 million gift from Crowley
11:08 ClassNK updates EEXI and CII information following MEPC76

2021 June 25

18:09 International Association of Ports and Harbors welcomes new member from Trinidad and Tobago
17:37 Gazprom to pay RUB 12.55 per share as dividends for 2020
17:15 Five seaports in North-West Europe join forces to cut emissions from berthed vessels
16:53 International Agreement to Prevent Unregulated Fishing in the High Seas of the Central Arctic Ocean enters into force
16:15 The European Federation of Inland Ports backs the European Commission’s roadmaps to navigating the future of European inland waterway transport
15:38 Balakovsky Shipyard launches lead hydrographic boat Yury Babayev for NSR
15:14 Concession for APM Terminals Algeciras extended until 2032
14:46 Yang Ming holds virtual naming ceremony for YM Continuity
14:19 Danish partnership receives support from the Danish EUDP-program for world’s first industrial dynamic green ammonia demonstration plant
13:55 Associated British Ports sees timber volumes double this year at the Port of King’s Lynn
12:39 Rostec’s United Engine Corporation to supply Severnaya Verf with four diesel-gas turbine units
11:46 European environmental certificate highlights North Sea Port’s ambition
11:08 Havyard Leirvik hands over two vessels in two days
10:58 Port of Baku, Trammo Inc., and “Wondernet Express Investment Group” sign MoU
10:17 Keppel Corporation signs non-binding MOUs in connection with proposed combination of Keppel O&M and Sembcorp Marine
10:02 LUKOIL to pay dividends in the amount of RUB 213 per ordinary share
09:41 MABUX: bunker indexes may demonstrate slight irregular changes on June 25.
09:39 Oil prices continue rising
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of June 24

2021 June 24

18:30 Third Island Class ferry prepares for final leg of journey to B.C.
18:17 Keppel & Sembcorp Marine commence talks on potential combination of Keppel O&M & Sembcorp Marine
18:12 Shipping community puts pressure on governments to end crew change woes
17:51 PortXL selects 15 innovators for maritime acceleration
17:13 Damen Marine Components delivers high-lift rudders for ten Arklow vessels
17:06 19 Port Authorities signed declaration on disruption, digitalisation and decarbonisation at the 6th Port Authorities Roundtable
16:56 CMA CGM to offer improved intermodal solutions covering Zaragoza, Spain
16:24 Rosmorport amends calculation of pilotage dues for Ust-Luga seaport
15:58 Meyer Turku announces its financial figures for 2020
15:23 Ice restrictions to be changed at Sabetta port from June 28
14:59 Vitol Bunkers and partner Zhejiang Seaport International Trading expand Chinese operations to offer bunker fuels at Yangshan
14:20 Stena Line achieves another world first using recycled methanol to power the ferry Stena Germanica
14:06 HHLA announces successful test drives with automated trucks in the Port of Hamburg
13:52 Ceremonial opening of 10th International Maritime Defence Show (IMDS-2021) held in Saint-Petersburg
12:57 Federation Council approves draft law on nearshore fishery
12:35 Rosmorport helps eliminate the aftermath of the cyclone in Yalta
12:14 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 25, 2021
11:48 Infrastructure Development Africa 2021 to be held on 15-17 November 2021
11:26 Port authorities signed declaration on disruption, digitalisation and decarbonisation at the 6th Port Authorities Roundtable
11:04 Artificial Lift Summit to be held as virtual event on 21-22 October 2021
10:45 Oil and Gas Automation and Digitalization conference to be held as virtual event on 22-24 September 2021
10:29 Sergey Frank elected the Chairman of the Board of Directors of PAO Sovcomflot
10:07 Jan De Nul completes installation of all wind turbines at TPC Offshore Wind Farm Phase 1 Project
09:53 Baltic Dry Index as of June 23
09:36 Oil prices rise amid commodity demand growth
09:21 California issues extreme heat proclamation which may impact vessels calling at California Ports
09:18 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on Jun 24
08:17 MOL Group to establish MOL Logistics (Tank Containers)
07:06 A.P. Moller - Maersk and IKEA Supply AG work together to lower carbon emissions

2021 June 23

18:34 GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG Carrier from DSME
18:19 NSML becomes first customer for JAWS application on Kongsberg's K-IMS platform
17:41 Enstructure to acquire Patriot Ports, further expand southeast terminal network
17:29 FESCO and NFC Logistics to develop intermodal transportation to APR countries
17:12 Lyttelton Port Company orders more Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers
16:55 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg installs new fire protection equipment
16:33 WISP2 project launched to further improve performance predictions, rules and regulations for wind propulsion