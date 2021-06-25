International Association of Ports and Harbors welcomes new member from Trinidad and Tobago

2021 June 25 18:09

International Association of Ports and Harbors says it has welcomed a new member from Trinidad and Tobago.

The Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago established in 1961 administers the Port of Port of Spain that has been the gateway to the capital of the Twin Islands of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Port of Port of Spain is ideally positioned to the major sea lanes between the Americas, the islands of the Caribbean and the trading links between the Atlantic and the Pacific Oceans via the Panama Canal.

The services of the Authority are carried out by the 4 separate units, namely the Governing Unit, the Landlord Unit, the Cargo Handling Unit and the Inter-Island Ferry Service.