2021 June 25 17:37

Gazprom to pay RUB 12.55 per share as dividends for 2020

The annual General Shareholders Meeting of Gazprom was held in the form of absentee voting. The Shareholders Meeting made decisions on all agenda items.

The Meeting approved the Company's 2020 Annual Report and Accounting (Financial) Statements. A decision was made on the allocation of the Company's profit.

The Meeting approved the dividend amount for 2020 at RUB 12.55 per share. For the purposes of dividend payout, a portion of Gazprom's undistributed profits from the previous years is going to be allocated in the amount of RUB 297.1 billion (which equals 50 per cent of the adjusted net profit of the Gazprom Group for 2020 under International Financial Reporting Standards).

July 15, 2021, was set as the deadline for listing the persons entitled to receive dividends. Meanwhile, July 29, 2021, was endorsed as the deadline to receive dividends for the nominee shareholders and trustees who are stock market professionals recorded in the Register of Shareholders; for the rest of the registered shareholders, it is August 19, 2021. These decisions fully comply with the Board of Directors' recommendations.