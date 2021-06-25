2021 June 25 15:38

Balakovsky Shipyard launches lead hydrographic boat Yury Babayev for NSR

Image source: Saratov Region Government

On 25 June 2021, Balakovo, Russia based Balakovsky Shipyard launched the lead hydrographic boat Yury Babayev of Ice 3 ice class, says the Ministry of Industry and Energy of the Saratov Region.

The ceremony was attended by the State Duma Deputy Nikolay Pankov; Vitaly Klyuev, Acting Director of the Department of State Policy of Maritime and Inland Waterways Transport; Andrey Arkhipov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Saratov Region, Minister of Industry and Energy of the Saratov Region; Sergey Grachev, head of the Balakovsky District; representatives of Rosatom and the industry.

The ship is intended for ensuring safe navigation on the Northern Sea Route and port infrastructure development. The ship’s length is 33.5 meters, width - 8 meter, displacement – about 260 tonnes, maximum speed - 12 knots, crew - 7, special personnel – 6. The ship is equipped with two engines, 480 h.p. each.

The Yury Babayev and the Yury Osokin ships of Project Е35.Г were laid down in 2019 under the order of the Directorate of the State Customer of the Seaborne Transport Development Programmes.

Balakovsky Shipyard founded in 1918 was one of the largest enterprises in the Volga basin. Since September 2010, the company has been a part of JSC Vega Shipping Company. Since 2013, the shipyard has been specializing in a new segment: river and sea-going vessels and is heavily investing in its facilities upgrade.