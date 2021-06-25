-
2021 June 25 12:39
Rostec’s United Engine Corporation to supply Severnaya Verf with four diesel-gas turbine units
The companies signed an agreement on supply of М55Р units for the Admiral series of frigates
At the 10th International Maritime Defence Show (IMDS-2021) being held in Saint-Petersburg, Rostec’s United Engine Corporation and Severnaya Verf shipyard have signed an agreement on supply of four М55Р diesel-gas turbine units for the Admiral Yumashev and the Admiral Spiridonov ships, Rostec State Corporation says in a press release.
Thus, the total order portfolio of Rostec numbers 12 diesel-gas turbine units which are to be delivered by 2025.
Serial supplies of М55Р units began in 2020. They were first installed on the Admiral Golovko frigate. The next set of equipment is to be supplied for the Admiral Isakov frigate in July-August 2021.
According to Victor Polyakov, Deputy General Director of United Engine Corporation, the new agreement continues the partnership between UEC and Severnaya Verf shipyard while increasing the number of contracted diesel-gas turbine units to 12 units for a period till 2025.
A total of six frigates will be equipped with М55Р units: Admiral Golovko, Admiral Isakov, Admiral Amelko, Admiral Chichagov, Admiral Yumashev and Admiral Spiridonov.
М55Р diesel-gas turbine unit is intended for frigates of Project 22350.
United Engine Corporation (UEC) is a vertically-integrated company producing engines for military and civil aviation, space programs, equipment of various power levels for generating electric and heat energy, gas pumping systems, and marine gas-turbines.
Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.
Другие новости по темам: Rostec, United Engine Corporation, Severnaya Verf