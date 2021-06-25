2021 June 25 11:08

Havyard Leirvik hands over two vessels in two days

Havyard Leirvik has handed over two vessels in two days. Both were delivered by the agreed date despite major logistical challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the company's release.

The first vessel was a wellboat and the other is a windfarm service vessel for the Danish shipping company ESVAGT.



Project manager Vegard Skår says that the coronavirus pandemic led to significant challenges in relation to workers and service personnel from subcontractors, in addition to deliveries of equipment, and presented completely new problems in resource and material planning.



The vessel will be delivered to ESVAGT, and Vegard Skår also emphasises the good cooperation they have enjoyed with the shipping company.



The windfarm service vessel is the fifth such vessel built at Havyard Leirvik and the second in the HAV 831L SOV design series.



Skår says that the sea trial was intended to take one week, but it was concluded ahead of schedule because the testing went so well.



There’ll be a high level of activity at the yard throughout the summer, and the third windfarm service vessel in this series is ready to be fitted out. The handover of this vessel will take place in autumn.

This means that Havyard Leirvik will have delivered six windfarm service vessels, which gives it a very strong position in this segment.

HAV Group

The vessel is designed by HAV Design and is the ninth HAV design to be handed over to the offshore wind pioneer ESVAGT. The vessel is developed to have optimal positioning qualities and excellent seaworthiness, which are important to ensuring the operability of the offshore wind farms. Norwegian Electric Systems has delivered the energy design, control systems and complete propulsion system for the vessel.