2021 June 25 10:58

Port of Baku, Trammo Inc., and “Wondernet Express Investment Group” sign MoU

The Port of Baku says a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between “Baku International Sea Trade Port” CJSC (aka Port of Baku) Trammo Inc., and “Wondernet Express Investment Group”, which owns and operates the Batumi Multimodal Fertilizer Terminal.

According to the document, both sides intend to expand cooperation in the field of transport, logistics and information exchange to accelerate the export of urea, sulfur and other minerals from Central Asia in order to further increase the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor (the Middle Corridor). It was also agreed to establish a digital connection between the Fertilizer Terminal, which is under construction at the Port of Baku and the Batumi Multimodal Fertilizer Terminal, which was put into operation today in Batumi, for accurate transmission of cargo and wagon data. The document signed between the three organizations fully meets the changing trade and logistics trends in the region. In Central Asia, the joint annual production of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan is more than 6.6 million tons. In Turkmenistan alone, the recently commissioned Garabogaz Fertilizer Plant on the eastern shores of the Caspian Sea has an annual production capacity of more than 1.2 million tons of urea, more than 90% of which is exported.

The Fertilizer Terminal built by the Port of Baku and the Multimodal Fertilizer Terminal, which was inaugurated today at the Port of Batumi, will have the capacity to handle about 2.5 million tons of cargo a year, which will have a significant impact on the growth of cargo on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Eugene Seah, Chief Operational Officer of the Port of Baku, Edward Weiner, President & CEO of Trammo Inc., Mamuka Murjikneli, General-Director of “Wondernet Express Investment Group” LLC. General-Director of the Port of Baku Taleh Ziyadov, founder of “Wondernet Express Investment Group” Dimitri Abdushelishvili were also present at the ceremony. MoU signing took place within the official inauguration of Batumi Multimodal Fertilizer Terminal and was attended by Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava and other representatives of the government, local authorities and the diplomatic corps accredited in Georgia.

The construction of the Fertilizer Terminal in the Port of Baku was announced on June 9. The terminal, which will be commissioned by end of the next year, will be able to handle 2.5 million tons of fertilizer a year.