2021 June 25 10:02

LUKOIL to pay dividends in the amount of RUB 213 per ordinary share

PJSC "LUKOIL" yesterday held its Annual General Shareholders Meeting in Moscow in the form of absentee voting where the 2020 Annual Report of the Company and the 2020 financial statements were approved, as well as decision on distribution of profit for 2020 was made.

The shareholders approved the final dividend distribution based on the results of 2020 in the amount of RUB 213 per ordinary share. Thus, the total amount of dividends payable for 2020 will be RUB 259 per ordinary share. The July 5, 2021 was set as dividend record date.