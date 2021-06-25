2021 June 25 09:41

MABUX: bunker indexes may demonstrate slight irregular changes on June 25.

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued to rise on June 24:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 456.13 (+1.52)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 560.46 (+1.57)

MGO - USD/MT – 652.49 (+2.43)



MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index, available from April 29, 2021 and calculated as the average rice of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, slightly decreased on June 25 down to 672.71 USD/MT (-0.85 USD). The LNG Bunker Index exceeds the price of MGO LS at the Port of Rotterdam by $ 83.71 (589 USD/MT as of June 24). The price difference slightly increased (plus 1,15 USD compared to the previous day). More LNG Bunker Indexes on www.mabux.com.



As of June 24, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained undervalued in all selected ports: from minus $ 19 in Fujairah (minus $ 18 the day before (t.d.b.)) to minus $ 41 (minus $ 40 t.d.b.) in Rotterdam and minus $ 44 (minus $ 45 t.d.b.) in Singapore. According to DBP Index there were no significant changes registered.



VLSFO, according to MABUX DBP Index, was also underestimated in all selected ports. The undercharging ranged from minus $ 18 in Houston (versus minus $ 19 t.d.b.) and minus $ 33 (minus $ 31 t.d.b.) in Rotterdam to minus $ 47 (minus $ 47 t.d.b.) in Fujairah and minus $ 46 (minus $ 47 t.d.b.) in Singapore. According to DBP Index there were no significant changes registered. No significant changes registered in VLSFO MBP/DBP Index.



On June 24, MABUX DBP Index also registered the underpricing of MGO LS in all selected ports, ranging from minus $ 27 (minus $ 26 t.d.b.) in Houston to minus $ 51 (minus $ 42 t.d.b.) in Rotterdam, minus $60 (minus $57 t.d.b.) in Singapore and minus $ 58 (minus $ 56 t.d.b.) in Fujairah. The most significant change of underestimation level was registered in Rotterdam: increase of $ 9.



We expect bunker prices may demonstrate slight irregular changes today in a range of plus/minus USD1-3.



Source: www.mabux.com