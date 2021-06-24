2021 June 24 18:30

Third Island Class ferry prepares for final leg of journey to B.C.

BC Ferries’ newest hybrid electric ship transited the Panama Canal today and is now preparing for its trip home to British Columbia. Island 3, as it is temporarily named, departed Romania on May 19 under its own power. BC Ferries expects the ship to be in B.C. by late July, according to the company's release.

The Island Class are battery equipped ships designed for full electric operation. The ships are fitted with hybrid technology that bridges the gap until shore charging infrastructure becomes available. From the exterior details to the engines, the design of the new vessels reduces underwater radiated noise, lowers emissions and improves customer service.

To follow the ship’s journey and track its progress including course, position and speed, visit vesselfinder.com and search for Island 3. BC Ferries will take ownership of the new Island Class ferry upon final inspection at Point Hope Maritime in Victoria, B.C.

BC Ferries looks forward to welcoming the vessel into service next year. Island 3 and Island 4 will be officially named later this year at a ceremony in Victoria. Together these ships will provide two-ship service on the Campbell River – Quadra Island Route starting in 2022.