  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 24 18:12

    Shipping community puts pressure on governments to end crew change woes

    Image source: ICS

    The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), along with members and partners, has called for governments to prioritise seafarers for vaccinations, as ships around the world sound their horns on ‘Day of the Seafarer’ to highlight a growing crew change crisis, ICS says in a press release.

    Esben Poulsson, Chairman of the Board at ICS, commented on the urgent need for governments to live up to their responsibilities:

    “In my 50 years in the maritime industry, the crew change crisis has been unprecedented in the devastating impact it has had on seafarers around the world”, he said, following the conclusion of ICS’s quarterly board meeting.

    “We cannot continue to turn a blind eye to the plight of hundreds of thousands of seafarers. All nations have benefited from their sacrifice throughout the pandemic. Those same nations have a duty to prioritise seafarers for vaccinations and keep their word to allow crew changes.

    “We will be feeling the ripple effects of this crisis for years to come, but today, governments have a chance to take meaningful action to protect both seafarers and global trade. They must seize it.

    “Seafarers cannot survive on platitudes. The ships sounding their horns today are letting national governments know that the world is watching.”

    Government ministers have been invited to attend events around the world to assert the need for tangible action to end travel bans and initiate seafarer vaccine programmes. Meanwhile, vessels are sounding their horns at 12 noon local time on Friday, in ports including Singapore,  Rotterdam, and Los Angeles. ICS released a video  spotlighting seafarers affected by the crisis. In it they urgently call on governments to recognise them as key workers in line with UN recommendations.

    200,000 seafarers are currently affected by restrictions which prohibit them from leaving their ships. According to the latest data from the Global Maritime Forum, the crisis is worsening: the number of seafarers working over their contracts has grown from 5.8% in May 2021 to 7.4% in June.

    ICS estimates that 900,000 seafarers are from developing nations with limited vaccine supplies. At present, 12 countries are prioritising seafarers for the vaccine and ports across the United States, and in Belgium and the Netherlands are vaccinating crews delivering goods in their ports, regardless of nationality.

    ICS has published a Seafarer Vaccination Roadmap, which outlines clear steps for how countries around the world can quickly and effectively create seafarer vaccine hubs in their ports. Meanwhile, the Seafarer International Relief Fund (SIRF), set up by maritime wellbeing charities and supported by ICS, has raised more than $800,000 to support seafarers and their families who have been hard hit by the pandemic.

Другие новости по темам: crew change, ICS  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 24

18:30 Third Island Class ferry prepares for final leg of journey to B.C.
18:17 Keppel & Sembcorp Marine commence talks on potential combination of Keppel O&M & Sembcorp Marine
18:12 Shipping community puts pressure on governments to end crew change woes
17:51 PortXL selects 15 innovators for maritime acceleration
17:13 Damen Marine Components delivers high-lift rudders for ten Arklow vessels
17:06 19 Port Authorities signed declaration on disruption, digitalisation and decarbonisation at the 6th Port Authorities Roundtable
16:56 CMA CGM to offer improved intermodal solutions covering Zaragoza, Spain
16:24 Rosmorport amends calculation of pilotage dues for Ust-Luga seaport
15:58 Meyer Turku announces its financial figures for 2020
15:23 Ice restrictions to be changed at Sabetta port from June 28
14:59 Vitol Bunkers and partner Zhejiang Seaport International Trading expand Chinese operations to offer bunker fuels at Yangshan
14:20 Stena Line achieves another world first using recycled methanol to power the ferry Stena Germanica
14:06 HHLA announces successful test drives with automated trucks in the Port of Hamburg
13:52 Ceremonial opening of 10th International Maritime Defence Show (IMDS-2021) held in Saint-Petersburg
12:57 Federation Council approves draft law on nearshore fishery
12:35 Rosmorport helps eliminate the aftermath of the cyclone in Yalta
12:14 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 25, 2021
11:48 Infrastructure Development Africa 2021 to be held on 15-17 November 2021
11:26 Port authorities signed declaration on disruption, digitalisation and decarbonisation at the 6th Port Authorities Roundtable
11:04 Artificial Lift Summit to be held as virtual event on 21-22 October 2021
10:45 Oil and Gas Automation and Digitalization conference to be held as virtual event on 22-24 September 2021
10:29 Sergey Frank elected the Chairman of the Board of Directors of PAO Sovcomflot
10:07 Jan De Nul completes installation of all wind turbines at TPC Offshore Wind Farm Phase 1 Project
09:53 Baltic Dry Index as of June 23
09:36 Oil prices rise amid commodity demand growth
09:21 California issues extreme heat proclamation which may impact vessels calling at California Ports
09:18 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on Jun 24
08:17 MOL Group to establish MOL Logistics (Tank Containers)
07:06 A.P. Moller - Maersk and IKEA Supply AG work together to lower carbon emissions

2021 June 23

18:34 GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG Carrier from DSME
18:19 NSML becomes first customer for JAWS application on Kongsberg's K-IMS platform
17:41 Enstructure to acquire Patriot Ports, further expand southeast terminal network
17:29 FESCO and NFC Logistics to develop intermodal transportation to APR countries
17:12 Lyttelton Port Company orders more Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers
16:55 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg installs new fire protection equipment
16:33 WISP2 project launched to further improve performance predictions, rules and regulations for wind propulsion
16:18 MPC Container Ships ASA signs agreement to acquire Songa Container AS and operational update
16:00 Federation Council approves expansion of Saint-Petersburg city limits with new plots of land in the Gulf of Finland
15:44 First zero-emission, full-electric shunting locomotives for Port of Rotterdam in production
15:24 Port of Antwerp converts a tug to methanol propulsion – a world first
15:13 Vopak awarded contract for industrial terminal in China
15:01 Russia’s shipbuilding companies secured 480 orders for 100dwt and larger ships till 2025
14:50 Pecém Complex signs cooperation agreement with SOHAR Port and Freezone, in Oman
14:37 New AR glasses allow Yara Marine Technologies to provide remote service and training
14:34 Kalmar celebrates completion of its 3000th reachstaker at Shanghai manufacturing unit
14:19 Port of San Diego partners with Canada’s Ocean Supercluster
14:03 DNV adds new class for cloud-based simulation
13:48 Maersk Supply Service wins its largest project contract ever
13:27 Designing non-fossil fuelled, Ulstein X-BOW container vessel for EDGE Navigation
12:51 Ramphosa announces establishment of Transnet National Ports Authority
12:30 Navigation season opens at Provideniya, Anadyr and Egvekinot ports
12:17 Höegh accelerates decarbonisation with new industry leading vessels
11:21 The Port of Gothenburg will offer shoreside power for tankers from 2023
10:09 Albwardy Damen recognised as Best New Building Yard at ShipTek Awards 2021
09:55 Rosmorport completes work on preservation of structures at international maritime terminal under construction in Pionersky
09:32 Baltic Dry Index as of June 22
09:27 MABUX: Global bunker prices do not have any firm trend on Jun 23
09:19 Oil prices rise on reduction of US reserves

2021 June 22

18:37 K”Line participates in R&D and demonstration project for CO2 marine transportation
18:13 Finnish authorities actively using EMSA’s remotely piloted aircraft to support vital coast guard tasks over the Baltic Sea