2021 June 24 15:58

Meyer Turku announces its financial figures for 2020

Meyer Turku has announced Meyer Turku Group’s financial figures for 2020. The shipbuilding group has had two difficult years, but is now slowly moving towards a more positive path.

“Last year has been in several aspects an extraordinary difficult year, mainly impacted by corona resulting in high extra costs due to the restrictions and corona measures. Adapting our order book and consequently our capacity has affected our operation in 2020 severely. We do, however see now promising signs of recovery both in the cruise ship market and in our Meyer Turku Group financial figures. We are already working on the topics beyond the crisis such as the development of sustainable ship designs”, CEO of Meyer Turku, Tim Meyer, says.

Last year saw the delivery of Carnival Mardi Gras in December. Earlier in the summer, Meyer Turku managed to agree with its customers on the stretching of the order book, reaching now until 2026. There has been no cancellations to the ship orders. Meyer Turku also went through unavoidable employee co-operation negotiations and adjustments to investments. Still the result of Meyer Turku Oy in 2020 is negative 49,2 M€.

“I would like to thank my whole team as we were able to react very fast on the changed business situation and mitigate the effects of Corona pandemic on our operation with fast and decisive actions. This year (2021) is a year for preparing for the new future we have in front of us. The full impact of our measures will take some time until they will display in our financial numbers, however”, Tim Meyer concludes.

Key Figures for Meyer Turku Group 2020 (including subsidiaries):