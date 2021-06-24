2021 June 24 15:23

Ice restrictions to be changed at Sabetta port from June 28

The decision was made in view of the forecast for ice thickness and ice clearance in the Gulf of Ob

Ice restrictions in the water area of Sabetta port (Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District) and at the approaches to it will be changed from June 28. The order has been signed by the Port Harbour Master V. Gorbovsky.

According to the order, ships of Ice 1/ Ice 2/Ice 3 class and ATB units are not allowed to sail; ships of Arc4 and higher classes are allowed to sail independently or with the assistance of icebreakers.

Ice restrictions at the port of Sabetta came into effect on November 10 and were toughened on January 1. Icebreaker assistance period at the port of Sabetta began on December 1.

Arctic Port of Sabetta is built on the western shore of the Gulf of Ob (Kara Sea) for transshipment of hydrocarbons from the South-Tambey gas condensate field on the Yamal peninsula to the Western Europe, South America and APR countries under Yamal LNG project.